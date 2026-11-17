Dividend stocks can be an ideal addition to an income-focused portfolio, offering investors the potential to earn regular dividend income alongside long-term capital appreciation. Moreover, companies with a consistent track record of dividend growth can gradually increase shareholder payouts, helping investors boost their income over time. Reinvesting these distributions can further enhance returns through compounding and accelerate long-term wealth creation.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore three Canadian dividend stocks that could provide investors with a steady stream of passive income.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an attractive dividend stock for income-seeking investors, backed by its contracted business model, predictable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and compelling yield. The company operates more than 200 diversified energy infrastructure assets and generates approximately 98% of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts. Furthermore, around 80% of its earnings are indexed to inflation, helping protect its financial performance against rising costs. These characteristics provide Enbridge with stable and predictable cash flows across varying economic conditions, supporting its ability to pay and increase dividends consistently.

Enbridge has paid dividends since 1953 and has raised its payouts for 31 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share translates into an attractive forward yield of 5.7%. Meanwhile, the company is growing its asset base, with annual capital investments of approximately $10–$11 billion. Supported by these investments, management expects distributable cash flow (DCF) per share and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at an annualized rate of 5% through the end of this decade. Moreover, Enbridge plans to return approximately $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividends. Its healthy cash flow growth, disciplined capital allocation, and expanding asset base should help support its dividend sustainability and long-term growth prospects.

Canadian Natural Resources

The second stock on my list is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which operates a large, diversified, and well-balanced asset base that requires relatively modest capital reinvestment. Its efficient operations, coupled with disciplined cost management, have helped lower operating expenses and production break-even costs, strengthening profitability and cash flow generation. These advantages have supported an impressive dividend growth record, with the company increasing its payouts at an annualized rate of more than 20% over the past 26 years. It currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.5%.

Meanwhile, CNQ continues to strengthen its production capabilities through strategic investments. The company invested $6.3 billion in the first nine months of the year and remains on track to spend approximately $7.6 billion in capital investments this year. With oil prices remaining elevated, these investments could further support production growth and strengthen its financial performance. Additionally, its extensive reserve base of approximately 15.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, representing nearly 30 years of reserve life, provides considerable long-term production visibility.

Overall, CNQ’s low-cost operations, substantial reserves, healthy cash flows, and continued investments position it well to sustain production growth and reward shareholders with higher dividends over the long term.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) offers a diversified range of financial services across multiple markets, generating revenue from various business segments. This diversified business model supports healthy and reliable cash flows, enabling the bank to maintain an impressive dividend payment history dating back to 1833. Moreover, Scotiabank has increased its dividend payouts at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.5%.

Meanwhile, Scotiabank is strategically reshaping its business by strengthening its more profitable North American operations while scaling back its riskier and less profitable Latin American businesses. This shift could improve operating efficiency, enhance earnings quality, and support stronger cash flow generation over time. Additionally, the bank recently completed the acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, an initiative aimed at optimizing capital allocation and streamlining its operations.

To further strengthen shareholder returns, Scotiabank expanded its share repurchase program from 15 million to 40 million shares. The buyback program could reduce its outstanding share count by approximately 3.3%, potentially boosting earnings per share and enhancing shareholder value. Supported by its diversified operations, solid financial fundamentals, long-standing dividend history, and ongoing capital optimization initiatives, Scotiabank appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend payments and deliver steady shareholder returns. Thus, it could be an attractive addition to an income-focused portfolio.