These three buy-and-hold TSX stocks combine durable businesses, solid financials, and long-term growth opportunities that could help patient investors build lasting wealth.

Fairfax Financial's profitable insurance operations, disciplined investment strategy, and expansion opportunities could help it continue building shareholder value over time.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City's extensive North American railway network and improving financial performance make it an attractive stock to hold for decades.

A stock that looks exciting today isn’t necessarily one you’ll want to own 20 years from now. As market conditions change, trends come and go, and even popular businesses can lose their competitive edge. That’s why I believe long-term investing is less about chasing the next big thing and more about finding companies that can keep growing through different economic cycles. And fortunately, the Toronto Stock Exchange has several such businesses.

In this article, I’ll highlight three top TSX stocks that could reward patient investors with solid returns for decades to come.

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Brookfield stock

The first TSX stock I’d consider buying and holding for decades is Brookfield (TSX: BN). This Toronto-based global investment firm operates across asset management, insurance-related wealth solutions, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and other businesses.

BN stock currently trades at $59.31 per share with a market cap of $145.6 billion and a 0.7% dividend yield. Although its shares have slipped 10% over the last year, Brookfield’s recent financial performance and strong long-term outlook make it look undervalued.

In the September quarter, its earnings before realizations rose 14% year-over-year (YoY) to US$0.64 per share. The company’s asset management business also raised US$25 billion during the quarter, helping its fee-bearing capital reach US$682 billion. This growth supported a 15% YoY increase in fee-related earnings, while its wealth solutions business delivered impressive 22% earnings growth.

Adding to the optimism, Brookfield ended the quarter with US$207 billion in available investment capital and had repurchased nearly US$900 million worth of shares so far this year.

With its diversified operations, growing investment opportunities, and focus on compounding capital, BN could be an excellent stock to hold for decades.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock

Another dependable TSX stock worth owning for the long haul is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP), or CPKC. The Calgary-headquartered railway operator connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico through its about 20,000-mile railway network, providing an essential transportation service across North America.

After rallying 33% year-to-date, CP stock currently trades at $134.75 per share with a market cap of $117.2 billion. It also offers a 0.8% annualized dividend yield.

The company’s strong stock performance is backed by impressive business growth. In the third quarter, CPKC’s revenue jumped 15% YoY with the help of higher freight volumes across grain, intermodal, and merchandise markets. More importantly, its core adjusted earnings climbed 16% YoY despite higher fuel costs affecting operating efficiency.

Besides these impressive financial trends, CPKC’s extensive cross-border railway network gives it a competitive advantage that would be difficult for rivals to replicate. As it continues to capitalize on growth opportunities across North America, CP stock could deliver solid returns for investors willing to hold it for decades.

Fairfax Financial stock

For investors seeking another quality Canadian stock with long-term wealth-building potential, Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH) could also be a great choice. This Toronto-based holding firm primarily focuses on property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and investment management.

FFH stock has gained about 22% over the last year to currently trade at $2,751.79 per share. At this market price, it has a market cap of $57.2 billion and offers a 0.8% annualized dividend yield.

In the September quarter, Fairfax’s gross premiums written jumped 9.3% YoY, while adjusted operating income from its property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses climbed to US$1.4 billion.

Despite temporary earnings pressure from investment losses, Fairfax’s book value per share (adjusted for dividends) rose 8.4% in the first nine months of 2026. Meanwhile, its proposed acquisition of a majority stake in India’s IDBI Bank could open up another opportunity for long-term expansion.

Given its disciplined insurance operations, diversified investments, and focus on growing shareholder value, Fairfax looks like another attractive TSX stock to buy now and hold for decades.