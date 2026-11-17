Enbridge’s $38 billion backlog supports its growth outlook. See why this dividend stock remains a strong hold for investors seeking long-term income.

Stable, Attractive Dividend: Enbridge offers a solid quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share (or 5.73% yield), backed by a history of consistent annual increases over 31 years.

Ongoing Project Deployments: Recent quarterly results show significant progress with nearly $3 billion worth of projects transitioning into service, further enhancing cash flow.

Extensive Project Backlog: Enbridge boasts a $38 billion project backlog that promises future growth and increased cash flow, crucial for business sustainability and dividend support.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is one of the best-known dividend stocks on the market. The company operates an expansive energy infrastructure network, including pipelines, renewable energy assets, and a natural gas utility.

The company also pays out an attractive quarterly dividend.

But beyond the business and the dividend, there’s another reason to consider investing in Enbridge right now, and that’s the company’s extensive project backlog.

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Why Enbridge’s backlog is worth looking at

Enbridge has a $38 billion project backlog. The backlog represents where future growth comes from. As those projects transition from the backlog to active service, they provide additional cash flow that supports the business and the dividend.

Enbridge’s growth program includes investments across its pipeline, natural gas infrastructure, utilities and renewables businesses.

The projects include varying start and completion dates over the course of several years. It also includes projects that are in various stages of approval. This spreads the opportunity and potential cash-flow uplift across several years.

For investors, that massive backlog represents a long-term growth runway that’s often dismissed when evaluating the company.

Turning those projects into recurring cash flow

A large backlog is useful only if the company can bring those investments into service. Enbridge’s latest quarterly results give some evidence of that progress.

In the most recent quarter, Enbridge moved nearly $3 billion of projects into service. That includes the Aspen Point expansion of its B.C. pipeline system and the Tennessee Ridgeline project.

With both projects online, they can now contribute to the company’s cash flow.

Those two completed projects no longer count toward the $38 billion backlog. Enbridge continues to work on other projects within that program. And there are still other active projects in the pipeline being worked on.

One such example is Enbridge’s Sunrise expansion project in B.C. That project, which is an extension of Enbridge’s Westcoast natural gas pipeline, is expected to enter service in 2028. Upon completion, it will add 300 million cubic feet of daily transportation capacity.

Beyond that, the company is also working to begin construction on the Birch Grove expansion. That initiative represents a $400 million expansion of the northern part of the natural gas pipeline, adding 178 million cubic feet of daily capacity. Enbridge expects to complete Birch Grove in 2028

Enbridge is targeting approximately 5% annual growth in distributable cash flow per share over the medium term.

How the backlog supports this dividend stock

One of the main reasons why investors turn to Enbridge is for its dividend. As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s quarterly dividend pays out $0.97 per share, or $3.88 annualized.

That works out to a yield of 5.7%.

Adding to that appeal, Enbridge has provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend for 31 consecutive years. Overall, the payout represents between 64% and 68% of the company’s expected distributable cash flow.

As those new projects come online and begin generating cash, that additional cash flow provides the room needed to continue those dividend increases.

Why Enbridge remains a strong hold

Enbridge offers investors a mix of well-established businesses that continue to generate cash, long-term growth prospects through its development backlog, and a handsome dividend.

While not without any risk, the appeal of Enbridge as a long-term holding is hard to ignore. The company is bringing projects online while maintaining a large backlog of more projects behind them.

In my opinion, Enbridge is a great dividend stock that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.