These two Canadian growth stocks have strong fundamentals and promising expansion plans that could help TFSA investors build solid long-term wealth.

Holding these Canadian growth stocks in a TFSA could help investors benefit from potential long-term gains without paying Canadian taxes on those returns.

When someone asks me how they can get more out of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I usually ask them a question in return: What are you actually investing the money in?

It’s great to have unused contribution room inside your TFSA, and making regular contributions is certainly a useful habit. But I think many Canadians spend so much time thinking about how much they can deposit that they overlook what their investments could achieve over the next 10 or 20 years. If a stock in your portfolio performs well, your investment could become hugely more valuable over time, with eligible gains sheltered from Canadian income tax in most cases.

In this article, I’ll share two Canadian growth stocks that I believe could be attractive choices for investors looking to make better use of their TFSA room.

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Constellation Software stock

The first Canadian growth stock worth considering for your TFSA is Constellation Software (TSX: CSU). This Toronto-based technology firm specializes in acquiring and growing software businesses that provide essential solutions to customers across different industries.

After rallying 45% over the last six months, CSU stock currently trades at $3,496.88 per share with a market cap of $74.1 billion. It also offers a small but reliable 0.2% annualized dividend yield. While Constellation’s recent share price gains are impressive, its consistent business expansion and ability to generate strong cash flows make it even more interesting for long-term investors.

In the third quarter, the company’s total revenue jumped 19% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.5 billion with the help of quality acquisitions. Meanwhile, Constellation’s quarterly net profit inched up to US$212 million from US$210 million a year ago. Its operating cash flow also rose 5% YoY to US$717 million.

During the latest quarter, this Canadian tech firm completed several acquisitions involving US$484 million in cash consideration. After September, the company also completed or committed to additional acquisitions worth US$673 million in total consideration.

With its strong cash generation and continued focus on acquiring profitable software businesses, Constellation could sustain its long-term expansion, making it an attractive growth stock to hold in your TFSA.

MDA Space stock

Another exciting Canadian stock that could help maximize your TFSA’s long-term growth potential is MDA Space (TSX: MDA). This Toronto-headquartered company develops satellite systems, space robotics, and Earth-observation technologies for customers worldwide.

MDA stock has soared 85% over the last year to currently trade at $41.71 per share, giving it a market cap of $6.8 billion.

In the September quarter, MDA’s revenue surged over 21% YoY due mainly to higher activity in its satellite systems and geointelligence businesses. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed nearly 16% YoY to $96 million.

More importantly, the Canadian space technology firm ended September with a massive $3.9 billion order backlog, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

In addition, MDA is expanding its satellite manufacturing capabilities and participating in Europe’s IRIS² satellite project. Its pending acquisitions of Blue Canyon Technologies and Collecte Localisation Satellites could further strengthen its global presence.

Given these growth efforts and its strong order backlog, MDA could be an excellent TFSA investment for investors willing to accept some near-term volatility in pursuit of higher long-term returns.