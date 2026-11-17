Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a top dividend payer and grower. Beyond its worry-free payouts, ENB’s high dividend yield has also been a top reason investors consider it for passive income.

However, high dividend yield alone does not make a TSX stock a compelling investment. Investors must also assess the sustainability of dividend payments, underlying earnings growth, and the company’s financial capacity to maintain and increase shareholder distributions over time.

In Enbridge’s case, its resilient cash flow profile, established business operations, and growing earnings support its payouts. Moreover, it continues to offer a high and compelling yield.

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Enbridge stock offers a high yield of 5.7%

Enbridge stock is still an attractive option for investors seeking passive income. Its long history of dividend payments, visibility into future earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF), and focus on returning more cash to shareholders support its investment case. Moreover, ENB still offers a high and sustainable yield of 5.7%, which strengthens its investment case.

ENB has been paying dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its annual dividend for 31 consecutive years. Much of this consistency comes from its diversified operations, with a significant portion of adjusted EBITDA generated through regulated assets and long-term contracts, including take-or-pay agreements. These arrangements provide greater revenue certainty and help protect the company from the impact of changing commodity prices.

Enbridge’s diversified operations, including liquids pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas utilities, and renewable energy, position it well to generate strong earnings and DCF per share across all market conditions. Its growing earnings and DCF per share support higher payouts year after year.

In addition, Enbridge’s target payout ratio of 60%–70% of its DCF is sustainable in the long term.

Why Enbridge stock is still a buy for its high yield

Enbridge stock remains an attractive passive income stock, thanks to its high dividend yield and relatively stable cash flows. Much of its business operates under long-term contracts or regulated structures, which helps provide predictable revenue. Strong asset utilization, growing liquids pipeline volumes, and investments in utility-like infrastructure further support the company’s ability to maintain and increase its dividend.

Enbridge has a solid history of rewarding shareholders, having returned approximately $39 billion through dividends over the past five years. Management expects to distribute another $40–45 billion over the next five years. Its $38 billion secured growth backlog will expand its earnings base and support future payouts.

ENB’s recent Tallgrass and Salt Creek acquisitions further strengthen its liquids pipeline business and create additional growth opportunities. At the same time, Enbridge continues to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and improving operating efficiency.

Rising energy demand across North America is strengthening Enbridge’s prospects. Growing electricity consumption, industrial activity, LNG exports, and the expansion of data centres are increasing the need for reliable natural gas and power infrastructure. Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from these trends through its gas transmission, utility, and renewable power businesses.

Management expects its adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and earnings per share to grow by 5% annually over the medium term. This gives Enbridge ample room to continue increasing its dividend and sustaining its high yield.

Overall, for investors seeking reliable passive income and long-term dividend growth, Enbridge stock remains worth considering for its high yield.