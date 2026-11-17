Explore Canadian blue-chip stocks for 2027, with Canadian National, Fortis and Manulife offering distinct paths to earnings growth and dividend income.

Manulife Financial delivers international growth with a focus on Asian markets and offers a competitive 3.1% dividend yield.

Fortis provides stable revenue from its regulated utility business, a 3.1% dividend yield, and a $32.2 billion capital plan for infrastructure growth through 2031.

Canadian National Railway offers a hard-to-replicate network with diversified revenue sources and a consistent dividend yield of 2%, enhanced by 30 years of consecutive increases.

There’s no shortage of great Canadian blue-chip stocks for investors to consider. These are established businesses that offer defensive appeal, growing earnings and some of the best dividends on the market.

The real question for investors is what are those best Canadian blue-chip stocks to invest in today?

Here’s a handful of options for investors to consider.

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Canadian National: A hard-to-replicate network

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is one of the largest rail networks on the continent, connecting the Atlantic, Pacific and the U.S. Gulf coastlines. Building a competing network to rival that would require enormous investment and access to land across those markets.

This gives Canadian National a unique advantage that few businesses can match.

Canadian National moves a variety of goods that businesses need to get to market across that network. That includes everything from grains and crude oil to precious metals, raw materials and automotive parts.

That broad freight exposure provides multiple, diversified sources of revenue for the railroad. Collectively, over $250 billion worth of goods traverse that network each year.

Canadian National’s latest quarterly results offer some encouragement heading into 2027. In that most recent quarter, adjusted diluted earnings reached $2.16 per share, up from $1.83 a year earlier. Management also said it was tracking toward the upper end of its mid-to-high single-digit adjusted earnings growth outlook for 2026.

One of the main reasons investors flock to Canadian National is for its dividend. The railway offers a quarterly dividend that pays out a yield of 2%. The company has also provided investors with annual increases to that dividend for 30 consecutive years without fail.

For investors with time to reinvest those payments, that dividend is a powerful reason to hold Canadian National as one of your Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Fortis: A stable utility business that supports dividend growth

Another option for investors looking at Canadian blue-chip stocks is Fortis (TSX: FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the continent.

The company’s regulated electric and gas utilities provide essential services to customers in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean.

This means that the company is able to generate a stable revenue stream that is backed by predictable demand in multiple markets.

That predictable revenue allows Fortis to reliably invest in growth and pay its quarterly dividend.

That dividend currently carries a yield of 3.1%. The company also has the second-longest dividend increase streak on the market, currently at 53 consecutive years.

In terms of growth, Fortis sees growth come primarily from investing in its infrastructure. Approved investments expand the rate base, and that represents the assets on which regulators allow utilities to earn a return.

Fortis recently announced a $32.2 billion capital plan extending through 2031. The company expects rate-base growth of 7.5% over that period. The plan includes transmission investments alongside spending on system reliability and customer growth.

That’s a clear view for investors on where future earnings growth comes from. And that growth supports additional annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2031.

Manulife: Growth beyond the Canadian market

Rounding out the Canadian blue-chip stocks to consider is Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC). Manulife provides investors exposure to international insurance and wealth management.

Manulife’s Asian operations are a huge part of the company’s growth focus. The company has a presence in multiple markets in Asia, selling financial products to customers and businesses tailored to each market.

In the most recent quarter, Asia core earnings increased 17% on a constant-currency basis. Across Manulife, core earnings per share reached $1.24, compared with $1.16 a year earlier.

In terms of a dividend, Manulife offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 3.1%. For long-term investors looking for Canadian blue-chip stocks with international exposure, Manulife is an intriguing option.

Canadian blue-chip stocks to own beyond 2027

Each of the three Canadian blue-chip stocks mentioned above offers something different.

Fortis offers a predictable revenue stream, solid investments, and a growing dividend. Canadian National’s established network gives it a defensive moat and a growing dividend that is hard to beat. Finally, Manulife offers a respectable dividend and international insurance exposure.

I would consider all three as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio, moving into and beyond 2027.