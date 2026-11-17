Telus is focusing on debt reduction, improved cash flow, operational efficiency, and higher-return opportunities in fibre connectivity, digital services, and AI infrastructure.

Telus (TSX: T) stock closed 12.9% higher on November 16 after the telecommunications giant disclosed that its board is evaluating a takeover proposal from Québecor. The announcement gave Telus stock a significant boost, although considerable uncertainties remain surrounding the proposed transaction.

Telus’ Special Committee is assessing the proposal, including its regulatory, financial and governance implications. However, the committee has flagged considerable regulatory hurdles and execution risks. The transaction would require several regulatory approvals, which are far from guaranteed.

Beyond regulatory concerns, the deal value appears to be another major sticking point. Telus said that the proposed offer does not adequately capture the company’s business value.

Despite the sharp post-announcement jump, Telus shares remain under considerable pressure. The stock is still down more than 19% year-to-date and trades approximately 33% below its 52-week high. This weakness reflects broader operational and financial challenges facing the telecommunications provider, including pressures on profitability, heightened competition, and regulatory challenges. These headwinds have also prompted management to reduce its dividend, weakening one of the stock’s traditional investment attractions.

Source: Getty Images

What’s ahead for Telus stock?

Telus is taking steps to improve its financial position as uncertainty surrounding the proposed Québecor merger adds to the challenges the company faces. For years, Telus was one of the top TSX dividend stocks, consistently paying and increasing its payouts. However, it reduced its quarterly dividend by approximately 55% to $0.19 per share.

The reduction reflects mounting financial pressures stemming from aggressive industry pricing, intense competition, slower population growth, and regulatory challenges, all of which have constrained margins and earnings.

Telus expects to save approximately $2.7 billion in cash through 2028, which will help lower debt and strengthen its balance sheet. It is also working to control capital spending, sell non-core assets, and improve operating efficiency.

As its major PureFibre expansion nears completion, TELUS intends to prioritize investments that offer stronger returns rather than pursue extensive network expansion. Key growth areas include wireless services, fibre connectivity, digital solutions, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Telus is seeking to capitalize on Canada’s emerging AI infrastructure market by supplying connectivity to independent data centres and developing sovereign AI capabilities.

Overall, Telus still faces considerable challenges, and its recovery may take time. Although dividend reductions and spending discipline may weigh on investor sentiment in the near term, successful deleveraging, improved cash flow, and growth in higher-return businesses could strengthen its financial position and support its longer-term growth prospects.

Is Telus stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2027?

Telus stock is a Hold for 2027, as its recovery remains uncertain despite the recent rally triggered by Québecor’s takeover proposal. While the proposed transaction could boost its stock, regulatory hurdles and valuation disagreements make completion far from certain. Moreover, intense competition, margin pressures, and the substantial dividend reduction continue to weigh on its investment appeal.

However, Telus’ efforts to reduce debt, improve operational efficiency, and prioritize higher-return investments could gradually strengthen its financial position. Its expanding opportunities in fibre connectivity, digital services, and AI infrastructure also provide longer-term growth potential. Nevertheless, these initiatives will take time to translate into stronger earnings and cash flow.

Given the ongoing financial and operational challenges, investors should hold existing positions. A sustained improvement in profitability, cash flow, and debt levels would provide a stronger basis for a more bullish outlook.