Canadian Natural Resources looks like a strong rate-hike hedge with big cash flows, a long dividend-growth record, and a low valuation, while Fortis is steadier but already looks more fully priced, so it’s better to add on dips.

With the Bank of Canada starting a new rate-hike cycle, focus on dividend stocks that can handle higher borrowing costs and keep generating steady cash flow.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) finally increased interest rates for the first time in a long time (around three years or so). It was a rather unsurprising move, but one that raises a huge question: just how many hikes are in the cards for the year ahead? And which companies are well-positioned to deal with what could be several more 25-bps interest rate increases?

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how energy prices move, given their impact on prices. Even as the Bank of Canada hopes to “look through” the impact of a (hopefully) short-lived spike in energy prices, inflation has grown to be stubbornly high. While the soft employment situation may make it harder to commit to faster and more furious rate hikes, I do think that the risk of higher rates is now rising up the list of concerns of everyday investors.

Indeed, higher rates might be unwelcome for the many firms with debt loads and growing capital expenditures. But there are firms well-positioned to make it past what could be a rate-hiking cycle, whether it’s a long one with numerous rate hikes or a short one that might not require as many hikes as the bond markets suggest.

In this piece, we’ll look at two dividend payers that should be fine as rates move higher:

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Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is a standout producer that’s well-equipped to continue doing well, even if we haven’t seen the last of the Bank of Canada’s hikes. Indeed, if higher energy prices pave the way for more inflation and the need for higher interest rates, Canadian Natural stands out as a decent rate-hike hedge, at least in my view.

With a ridiculously lengthy dividend growth track record, a wealth of production assets, ample cash flows (remember, that more cash is a great shield of sorts from higher rates) and a solid balance sheet, CNQ stock really does stand out, especially while shares are trading at just 10.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

The firm’s a cash cow that’s not afraid to spoil investors as it lines the pockets of shareholders with its growing free cash flows. The commitment to return 100% of free cash flow to investors is a massive deal for those seeking dividends and growth. If energy prices stay high and rates keep moving higher, I think it’ll be tough to stop shares from continuing their ascent.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) stock has been rallying higher, even amid rate-hike concerns and worries about how much higher rates could go. Undoubtedly, Fortis’ regulated cash flows and steady growth trajectory (made that much more powerful with the AI buildout) make it a name that rate-rattled beginner investors can feel comfortable owning.

That said, AI tailwinds and relative steadiness in a rising-rate climate, I believe, might not prevent the next drawdown as shares become a bit pricier again. The stock trades at 24 times trailing P/E. That’s expensive for Fortis’ standards. At the same time, the 3.2% yield isn’t as rich as it was two years ago.

While the “safety” play might seem like the perfect bond proxy in this environment, I would prefer to be a buyer into dips. For the most part, I do think the rate-resilient nature of the stock has been priced in at this point.