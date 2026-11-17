This 6.2%-yielding TSX dividend stock recently raised its monthly payout again, backed by rising production, strong cash flow, and promising growth plans.

Peyto's planned 2027 investments, production growth initiatives, and hedging strategy could help support its monthly dividends over the long term.

The company's third-quarter funds from operations rose 11% YoY to $220.9 million, supported by higher production and lower controllable cash costs.

Peyto stock offers an attractive 6.2% annualized dividend yield, with monthly payouts that have increased 18% from their 2025 level.

If you want to earn dependable passive income from dividend stocks, evaluating the sustainability of their payouts should be just as important as comparing dividend yields. A high dividend yield can look appealing, especially when payments arrive every month. But what really matters is whether the company’s business can sustain those payouts over time. That’s why I prefer financially strong monthly dividend stocks, which can provide regular passive income while offering opportunities for long-term growth.

In this article, I’ll highlight a top TSX dividend stock offering an annualized yield of over 6% and explain why it could be worth buying right now.

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A top TSX dividend stock to buy

If you’re looking to earn a steady stream of monthly passive income, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) could be an attractive stock to consider right now. This Calgary-based energy producer mainly focuses on developing and producing natural gas and natural gas liquids in Alberta’s Deep Basin.

Following the 19% rally over the last year, PEY stock currently trades at $25.24 per share with a market cap of $5.2 billion. At this market price, it offers an impressive 6.2% annualized dividend yield.

Besides its attractive monthly payouts, Peyto’s strong operating performance and improving financials make it even more appealing for income-focused investors. Let’s take a quick look.

Strong financial growth supports its monthly payouts

In the third quarter of 2026, the company’s average daily production rose 10% year-over-year (YoY) to 142,952 barrels of oil equivalent, backed by its successful drilling program. Notably, its natural gas liquids production jumped 20% YoY due mainly to strong results from its Cardium drilling activities and improved liquids recovery.

This production growth also boosted Peyto’s financial performance as its quarterly funds from operations climbed 11% YoY, while adjusted earnings jumped 15% YoY. More importantly, the energy producer generated $92.8 million in free funds flow during the quarter, reflecting an impressive 34% YoY increase.

Another key factor supporting these results was Peyto’s ability to secure better natural gas prices through its hedging strategy and diversified sales markets. Despite weak regional gas prices, the company realized $3.50 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas, more than double the comparable AECO benchmark.

Why its monthly dividend looks attractive

Earlier this month, Peyto announced an increase in its monthly dividend to $0.13 per share, marking its second dividend hike in 2026. This represented an 18% increase from its monthly payout of $0.11 per share in 2025.

Interestingly, Peyto is continuing to reward shareholders while strengthening its balance sheet. In the third quarter alone, it distributed $74.3 million in dividends and reduced its net debt by $23.8 million. By the end of September, its net debt had fallen 19% YoY to about $992 million.

These trends suggest that Peyto’s cash-generating ability is supporting both shareholder returns and debt reduction.

Growth opportunities could support future monthly dividends

Beyond its current monthly payouts, Peyto’s plans to expand production could help strengthen its long-term income potential.

For 2027, the company has outlined a preliminary capital investment budget of $475 million to $525 million, with plans to drill 70 to 80 horizontal wells. A significant portion of this investment will target liquids-rich Cardium formations to benefit from stronger pricing opportunities.

Peyto expects this program to add 45,000 to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of new production by the end of 2027, more than offsetting anticipated declines from existing wells.

Moreover, its natural gas and liquids hedging contracts have already secured roughly $690 million in revenue for 2027, providing some protection against commodity price volatility.

Foolish takeaway

Given its growing production, improving balance sheet, and commitment to increasing shareholder payouts, Peyto could be an excellent TSX dividend stock to buy now for monthly passive income.