Fortis (TSX: FTS) offers a 3.15% dividend yield and 53 consecutive years of dividend growth, supported by regulated utility operations designed to provide stable cash flows through economic downturns.

TC Energy (TSX: TRP) provides a 3.81% dividend yield backed by predictable cash flows, with 98% of comparable EBITDA from regulated assets or long-term contracts and 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) offers a 2.4% dividend yield and a 156-year uninterrupted dividend history, with Q3 2026 net income up 11% to a record $6 billion and ROE of 17.9%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has performed remarkably well for most of 2026, sustaining its positive returns month after month. This month is no exception, though the TSX gave up nearly 736 points on November 5. The steep drop was unexpected after the previous day’s 809-point gain.

That single-day swing may rattle some investors, but not those owning quality assets. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), TC Energy (TSX: TRP), and Fortis (TSX: FTS), all dividend stocks, can hold through the noise if you have them in your portfolio.

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Anchor stock

Royal Bank of Canada, the largest TSX company by market capitalization, is a no-brainer investment. The $401.5 billion bank has stood tall through massive headwinds and numerous market downturns. RBC has paid dividends for 156 years, without interruption. Look beyond the $289.39 share price (+27% year-to-date), and you’re investing in peace of mind. The dividend yield is 2.4% today.

High profitability and consistent profit growth are the compelling reasons to invest in the Big Bank. Its latest quarterly earnings report (three months ended July 31, 2026) showed net income up 11% year-over-year to a record $6 billion. The 17.9% return on equity (ROE) suggests efficient, if not exceptional, profitability.

Dave McKay, President and CEO of RBC, said, “Our third-quarter earnings showcase the strength of our diversified business and our robust balance sheet.” He added that the 13.5% CET1 ratio supports solid volume growth. Surely, you won’t lose sleep if RY is your anchor stock.

Predictable cash flows

TC Energy offers steady income given that its business generates predictable cash flows. The $95.4 billion energy infrastructure company spun off its Liquids Pipelines in October 2024 to focus on natural gas, natural gas storage, and power solutions. Rate-regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts account for about 98% of its comparable EBITDA.

Trading at $92.04 per share, TRP enjoys a 25.5% year-to-date gain and pays a 3.8% dividend. This top-tier passive-income provider boasts 26 consecutive years of dividend increases, including through the 2020 oil price market crash.

In Q3 2026, net income rose 26% to $1 billion compared to Q3 2025. TC Energy President and CEO François Poirier said, “Beyond 2026, we expect that our growth will be driven by the continued conversion of our origination pipeline into sanctioned capital projects.”

Defensive shield

I don’t need to hard sell Fortis as a defensive shield for risk-averse investors. This prime utility stock will be TSX’s only dividend king once Canadian Utilities is soon bought by Emera. The 4% dividend hike on November 3, 2026, marked 53 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The $43.4 billion electric and gas company owns and operates regulated utility assets across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Its cash flows are insulated from broader economic downturns. FTS currently trades at $84.43 per share (+21.3% year-to-date) and pays an attractive 3.2% dividend.

Built against market volatility

A steep single-day drop is nothing new in the stock market. Royal Bank of Canada, TC Energy, and Fortis suit investors who want steady income and don’t want to be bothered by market volatility. These three Canadian dividend stocks can help build wealth for those planning for retirement.