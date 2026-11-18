Near-term risk is still jet fuel and rate-driven debt pressure (it even pulled guidance), but fleet upgrades and international growth keep the long-term case intact, making dips more attractive entry points.

Air Canada has been volatile and is trying to rebound after a steep drop, with results holding up partly because it’s been able to pass some higher fuel costs on to customers.

Air Canada (TSX: AC) shares have been flying through a lot of turbulence this year, with shares attempting to recover after a steep 34% drop from multi-year highs to multi-month lows of $20 and change per share. Undoubtedly, the name, which has grappled with the unpleasant headwind of higher fuel prices, did a relatively decent job of passing a bit of the higher prices on to consumers in the latest quarter.

And while the latest relief rally probably hinges on energy prices continuing to drop after a shock, investors might be wondering if it’s a good time to buy before oil has a chance to nosedive once the situation in the Middle East settles.

In my view, much of the cost-related pressure is already baked in, but, as always, energy prices remain very difficult to project. In the meantime, management has done an excellent job of managing things within their control.

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High fuel prices remain a thorn in the side of the airline

While they can’t move fuel prices, they can shift things around to pad the blow that comes with higher costs. With the firm showing off a decent earnings results in its latest showing, questions linger as to whether customers will be as willing to pay up should oil prices stay elevated going into the new year.

In my view, the war in Iran has lasted quite a bit longer than expected. And there’s a risk that oil prices could march higher again and stay higher for some time. It’s hard to time energy prices, but for longer-term investors, I do think there’s an opportunity to buy the dip in a name like Air Canada.

The future is a bit less clear with the firm pulling full-year guidance amid the surge in jet fuel prices. I’d argue it was smart of management not to be so certain with its guidance in light of such unpredictability. And while the move may have scared some investors, I’d argue that it’s far better to guide lower and impress than to maintain a high bar in a climate where fuel costs could stay elevated for some unknown period of time.

The long-term fundamentals are still very much intact

The long-term narrative is still intact, with the airline looking to update its fleet with some more fuel-efficient aircraft. As the new models come in, expect Air Canada’s operating economics to improve. And while they can’t arrive soon enough to help offset the heavy blow of higher energy prices in the present, I do think that the fleet modernization catalyst is a real one for investors to keep tabs on. At the same time, investing in new aircraft takes money, and the debt balance could continue to weigh down the shares as the Bank of Canada hikes rates further.

Add the international expansion potential into the equation, and my guess is that the perfect storm of margin and sales tailwinds could be on the other side of recent headwinds.

Though I’d not be afraid to buy at $22 and change, I would look to be a more aggressive buyer if another unexpected oil spike were to pull shares back to the high teens. Air Canada stock’s breakout moment is a long time coming. But it may take a while longer to clear that runway.