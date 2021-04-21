Value Investors: 1 Tech Company Exposed to Artificial Intelligence

AcuityAds (TSX:AT) is a technology company that enables marketers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns. AcuityAds’ programmatic marketing platform, powered by proprietary machine learning technology, is at the core of the company’s business, accompanied by proprietary solutions for video and mobile targeting that leverages data.

Empowering marketers

AcuityAds empowers marketers by offering near real-time reporting and analytics, bringing accountability to programmatic advertising to deliver business results. The company helps solve some of the key challenges that digital advertisers face. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in the United States, Canada, Spain and throughout Latin America. The company’s key customers include both advertising agencies and brands.

AcuityAds’ technology enables programmatic advertising, which is the automated buying and selling of advertising inventory electronically. The platform is based on proprietary machine learning technology, the branch of artificial intelligence involving systems that learn from data inputs and outputs and can perform actions without the need for explicit programming. The platform has the capability to process billions of bid requests on a daily basis.

Realistic growth strategy

AcuityAds plans to continue the development of the company’s business by continually improving the platform, strengthening relationships with existing customers and partners, and expanding customer base. The company intends to continue expanding the company’s presence in the key markets it serves by expanding sales resources and partners.

AcuityAds intends to continue developing the company’s platform to expand the scope of offerings within the platform and enhance consumer experience. It also intends to expand the scope of prospective clients seeking a more intuitive and easy-to-use programmatic advertising solution.

Research and development potential

Further, the company intends to continue investing in research and development and marketing to expand capabilities in video, mobile, social and online display advertising in order to increase the company’s customer base, gain market penetration and grow revenue from these channels.

According to eMarketer, U.S. connected advertising is forecast to be an $8.1 billion market in 2020 and forecasted to grow to $18.3 billion in 2024. AcuityAds could also expand into additional advertising channels as opportunities arise and market conditions permit.

Robust marketing strategy

The platform is currently marketed to customers through AcuityAds’ direct sales team, which primarily focuses on advertising agencies and brands. AcuityAds’ direct sales team is currently organized by geography throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America, with regional offices in Toronto, New York and Spain.

Planned product expansions

AcuityAds acquired a video supply side platform for native formats, through the company’s acquisition of ADman Media. The video supply side platform solution enabled the seamless distribution of advertisers’ video content through high quality publishers to achieve optimum engagement with audiences and maximize publisher revenues.

In 2019, AcuityAds implemented the fourth iteration of the company’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm technology that further enhances the company’s ability to deliver a strong return on investment for brands and advertising agencies.

Overall, AcuityAds’ technology has the ability to attract new clients as well as generate additional spend from existing clients.