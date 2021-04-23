TFSA Investors: 1 Technology Stock With Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software as a service (SaaS) solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company’s platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing companies to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Mediagrif’s strategic sourcing and supply chain solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of nearly 600 employees based in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Denmark, Ukraine and China.

The company adopted a five-year strategic plan to transform Mediagrif as a high growth, cloud-based technology company with a SaaS business model. Mediagrif’s five-year plan is built around a strategy to unify the company’s brands, promote the business data of Mediagrif’s different families of products and adopt a set of SaaS performance metrics, within a simplified operational and corporate structure.

Robust product development strategy

The company’s product development strategy is based on the acceleration of development cycles through high value-added services based on artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the promotion and recognition of the company’s products among industry specialists. The company has a sustainable organic growth plan with a focus on developing a sales culture and cross-selling synergies between Mediagrif’s families of products.

Mediagrif’s strategic acquisition plan is aimed at increasing the company’s customer base, expanding the company’s geographic footprint and strengthening Mediagrif’s existing product offerings with technology components, the whole executed following a proven integration strategy. The company focuses on developing talent and operational efficiency with an investment plan in employees to develop skills.

Superior technology and security solutions

Scalable architecture of the company’s systems allows Mediagrif to quickly respond to the constantly increasing volume of transactions and services available to the company’s customers. The technical infrastructure that supports Mediagrif’s platforms is based on open, modular and decentralized architecture. Mediagrif’s systems are at the cutting edge of technology, with respect to the chosen programming languages and equipment used.

Mediagrif takes all available means to protect confidential information, all based on the best practices and regulations. The company’s solutions are hosted to maximize the customer experience.

Mediagrif has the expertise to optimize the company’s traditional and cloud-free hosting in collaboration with world-renowned partners. This diversity allows it to operate the company’s solutions by offering availability and performance that meet customer requirements, both in North America and in Europe.

Valuable intellectual property

The company relies on a combination of copyright, trademark and trade secret laws and contractual restrictions to establish and protect the proprietary aspects of Mediagrif’s technology. It protects the source code for Mediagrif’s software, documentation and other written materials under trade secret and copyright laws.

Finally, Mediagrif avoids disclosure of the company’s intellectual property by requiring employees, consultants and strategic partners with access to proprietary information to execute confidentiality agreements with the company.

Overall, a combination of efforts in sales and marketing, as well as in customer support allows Mediagrif to accelerate growth while providing the company’s customers with a personalized and effective customer experience.