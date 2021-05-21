The Best Cannabis Play Is Cheap Today

It is not a secret that Curaleaf (TSXV:CURA) has been among my top picks from the cannabis sector for a long time. This largest marijuana producer in the U.S. by sales has benefitted from the entire buzz around federal pot legalization in the U.S.

Regardless of its size in the market, this top cannabis play is trading at a valuation that’s cheaper than many Canada-focused cannabis companies. This doesn’t make sense. Indeed, growth investors may want to give this stock a hard look at these levels.

Here are more reasons why I like Curaleaf right now.

The perfect blend of a strong strategy and organic growth

Though this vertically integrated company is listed in Canada, Curaleaf operates mainly in the U.S. and Europe. Curaleaf operates in 23 states and five western E.U. countries. Additionally, the company has 24 cultivation sites, nearly 30 processing facilities, and as many as 106 dispensaries. Curaleaf has expansion plans on all fronts. Indeed, the company is looking primarily at increasing its retail exposure over the medium term. For those bullish about the company’s ability to capture value along the supply chain, this is highly bullish.

Organic growth remains strong with Curaleaf. However, this company is also looking to grow via acquisitions. Curaleaf has the cash reserves and management team to do so effectively.

The company has a strong foothold in the U.S. market. Indeed, Curaleaf’s coast-to-coast coverage of the U.S. market makes this a top pick right now. However, with marijuana legalization potentially in the works in the U.S., Curaleaf is well positioned to benefit from this key growth catalyst.

Bottom line

Curaleaf’s international operations make this a cannabis company every Canadian investor ought to consider. Indeed, many of the Canadian cannabis options can’t provide the kind of growth leverage Curaleaf can. Given its size and vertically integrated model, this is a company with the potential to provide outsized profits over time.

When profitability becomes the core focus of investors, I think more will gravitate toward Curaleaf. Right now, growth appears to be all that matters in this sector.

However, in this regard, Curaleaf is still a winner. The company’s revenue-growth rate is likely to be obscene for the next few years. Continued expansion in the U.S. and Europe should ensure this.

The cannabis sector remains a highly speculative one to invest in. Thus, any investor considering cannabis stocks like Curaleaf should take a measured, cautious approach. This isn’t a company I’d bet the farm on. But it is the best of its peer group, in my view.

For those looking to bet on cannabis, Curaleaf is my top pick.