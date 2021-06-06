Cheap TFSA Stocks: 1 Health Care Company Delivering Huge Value

Greenbrook TMS (TSX:GTMS)(NASDAQ:GBNH) controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company specializes in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, a non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Regional approach

The company’s regional model seeks to develop leading positions in key markets and to leverage operational efficiencies by combining smaller local transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment centers within a region under a single shared regional management infrastructure. Management regions typically cover a specific metropolitan area that meets a requisite base population threshold.

Greenbrook’s scale and density within selected geographies provide valuable and mutually beneficial long-term relationships with key payors, local physicians, and behavioural health groups. The company’s regional operations team is responsible for managing local physicians, non-clinical staff, and referral relationships to provide for a patient-centric, customer service model, which makes TMS easily accessible to patients.

Centralized support

Further, the company provides centralized support to management regions through corporate training programs, standardized policies and procedures, systems and business infrastructure support as well as the sharing of best practices among the physicians and support staff across the company’s regional networks. Centralized services include professional marketing management, call centre support, centralized patient scheduling, legal and finance support, and centralized medical billing services.

Patient-focused treatment model

By adopting a patient-focused and customer service model, the company makes TMS therapy easily accessible to all patients through three core business processes supported by a centralized, scalable business infrastructure.

The patient inquiry process consists of utilizing several marketing channels in order to drive patient and physician awareness of TMS and the Greenbrook brand. Direct to consumer marketing strategies are combined with a regional account management sales team that develops relationships with local physicians, physician groups, primary care providers, and behavioral health groups.

Scalable business infrastructure

The company’s business processes are supported by a robust, technology-enabled, corporate business infrastructure including information technology, medical billing, human resources, branding, training, regulatory, and finance. Greenbrook’s custom end-to-end integrated systems enable a seamless process from the first patient interaction, through the patient treatment process until payment is received with the assistance of the company’s centralized billing support team.

Focus on the patient experience

The company’s highly-trained technician team, under the supervision of a psychiatrist, provides treatment at a local TMS Centre selected by the patient, which is typically in close proximity to the patient’s home or workplace. Greenbrook offers a comfortable and discrete experience for the company’s patients, in an effort to counteract the stigma often associated with a mental health facility or a mental health in-patient clinic.

Further, Greenbrook’s standardized center design and color pallets provide for a relaxing and welcoming treatment environment that is designed to not feel like a hospital or medical office. The company’s highly-trained technician team and experienced clinical leadership are focused on delivering the highest standard of patient care while also delivering a pleasant and welcoming patient experience. This customer focus should serve the company well.