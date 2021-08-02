2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in August

August is here! What does that mean for investors? Well, it’s a new month and a new opportunity to reassess one’s portfolio. As far as growth stocks go, the TSX happens to have a few world-class options. And in this article, I’m going to dive into two that top my list right now of growth stocks I’m watching. Let’s get to it.

Top growth stocks: Restaurant Brands Perhaps one of the most defensive growth stocks on the TSX I’m considering today is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR). This fast-food conglomerate’s business model does well in most economic climates. Accordingly, those worried about the trajectory of this recovery can’t go wrong adding some steady growth exposure to this company. Restaurant Brands has become one of the top growth stocks via mainly organic growth. The company’s three core banners are world-class and have cachet in global markets. Accordingly, Asia is seen as a key growth market Restaurant Brands has only started to exploit. In the years to come, I think Restaurant Brands stands to benefit greatly from the economic recovery. Accordingly, this is one of the growth stocks I’m looking at as a key pandemic reopening play. It’s not too late to get in on the action, as Restaurant Brands’s share price remains far below pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, Restaurant Brands stock remains one of the best risk/reward plays in the TSX today, in my view.