1 Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

Celestica (TSX:CLS) blew past its own estimates and earnings expectations, so why did shares drop?

There are few companies on the TSX today that have seen as much success as Celestica (TSX:CLS). Celestica stock has established itself as a formidable player in the tech and manufacturing sectors, driving substantial wealth creation for its investors.

Yet that seemed to come to an abrupt half recently, with earnings proving not good enough. The company recently reported its second quarter, with shares dropping back. This was on top of another drop in share price through the recent market volatility. Now, Celestica stock is down 18% from 52-week highs.

And yet, that means now could be the best time to buy.

Recent performance

Celestica’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024 exceeded expectations, underscoring its robust financial health. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, surpassing its guidance range of $0.75 to $0.85. It also achieved revenue of $2.39 billion, above the guidance range of $2.175 to $2.325 billion​. This consistent outperformance highlights Celestica’s operational efficiency and strategic market positioning.

Celestica also raised its full-year 2024 outlook, projecting revenues of $9.45 billion, up from the previous forecast of $9.1 billion. It also raised its adjusted EPS to $3.62, up from $3.30. This optimistic outlook is based on its strong performance and strategic initiatives, which include expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiencies.

But it wasn’t perfect. Despite the positive second-quarter (Q2) results, the guidance for Q3 2024 indicated potential challenges. Celestica provided a revenue guidance of $2.325 to $2.475 billion and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance of $0.86 to $0.96​. This guidance was interpreted as somewhat conservative by analysts and investors, leading to concerns about the company’s growth trajectory.

Driving growth

Even so, the company has been proactive in expanding its capabilities and market reach through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, its partnership with Aviz Networks aims to advance open, cloud, and artificial intelligence(AI)-driven networking technologies. These strategic moves are expected to drive innovation and provide new revenue streams, further boosting the company’s financial performance.

Furthermore, Celestica’s position as a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platforms, and supply chain solutions for some of the world’s most innovative companies has cemented its market dominance. Its ability to adapt to market demands and leverage its core strengths has enabled sustained growth and profitability.

And analysts believe this will continue. Despite ongoing broader economic concerns, the stock looks strong. In fact, Celestica’s impressive performance, reaching new 12-month highs, reflects strong investor confidence. The consistent earnings growth, robust financial health, and positive market outlook have made Celestica a favourite among investors seeking long-term value creation.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, Celestica’s focus on innovation, strategic expansion, and operational excellence positions it well for continued success. The updated financial outlook and strategic initiatives are likely to sustain its growth momentum, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

So despite lowering its third quarter guidance, Celestica’s strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and robust market position have been key to its success in creating millionaires. With an optimistic future outlook and continued focus on growth, Celestica is well-poised to continue rewarding its investors handsomely.