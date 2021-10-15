2 Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Months

Identifying companies with the potential to provide you with an excellent return on investment is a crucial part of a successful investor’s arsenal.

Canadian investors looking for undervalued stocks that they can invest in today for massive wealth growth in the coming months have a wealth of opportunities right now. September was the roughest month for the TSX as the S&P/TSX Composite Index dipped rather dramatically for a month before beginning to recover again.

Today, you can find plenty of stocks with the potential to deliver significant wealth growth through high-quality businesses primed to grow or companies that were oversold due to the broad market weakness.

If you are searching for high-quality opportunities among Canadian stocks that you should add to your portfolio today, here are two of the best Canadian stocks that you can consider buying shares of today.

B2Gold

B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSEMKT:BTG) is a TSX stock trading for a massive discount from its all-time high valuation. At writing, the stock is trading for $4.54 per share, down by over 50% from its all-time high in August 2020. B2Gold stock is also one of the best gold stocks that you can get your hands on today. The company runs a tight ship with low costs and an excellent track record of generating substantial cash flows.

Declining gold prices have combined with exciting opportunities in other sectors of the economy to drive the share prices of gold producers like B2Gold down by a significant margin. However, analysts believe that the stock is trading for too low a price and its target price is $8.35 per share – almost double its current valuation.

If you are looking for an undervalued stock, B2Gold stock could be an ideal investment to consider.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies(TSX:WELL) is another stock that Canadian analysts have a positive outlook on, given the current operating environment. Canadian stock market analysts place its average price target at $11.67 per share. The stock is trading for $6.57 per share at writing, making the estimated target price almost double its current share price.

WELL Health Technologies stock rapidly rose to fame as the telehealth industry boomed due to pandemic-related challenges for the healthcare industry. While investors have been concerned about the company’s performance in light of the global health crisis being under control, it has proven resilient.

With several acquisition deals coming through for the company, it has achieved a revenue run rate of around $400 million, with the potential to end the year at figures soar as high as $500 million.

If you are looking for a Canadian tech stock that can perform well in the short and long term, WELL Health Technologies could be a valuable addition to your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Remember that there is a degree of capital risk involved with any stock, and a high return on it is not guaranteed, regardless of the potential a company has. Successful investors consider that element of risk and reward when making investment decisions to buy shares of companies with high potential to deliver the returns they seek.