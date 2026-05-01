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5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

These five Canadian stocks offer beginners a mix of simple business models and long-term staying power.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Laurentian Bank is a small-bank turnaround with income, but results may stay bumpy during restructuring.
  • Colliers is a global services compounder that keeps growing even when real estate markets slow down.
  • North American Construction and TerraVest offer contract-backed and acquisition-driven growth, while West Fraser is a patient cyclical play.
10 stocks we like better than Colliers International Group

For beginners, the best forever Canadian stocks are usually the ones that do not need a dramatic story to keep working. A good starting point is a business with a simple model, steady cash flow, solid management, and a reason to stay relevant for years. Basically, beginners should focus less on excitement and more on businesses they can actually understand and hold through the boring parts.

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Source: Getty Images

LB

Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) is smaller than Canada’s biggest banks, but that is part of the appeal for beginners looking for a turnaround with income. Over the last year, it rolled out a new plan to simplify the business and focus on specialty commercial banking and stronger core niches.

In first-quarter 2026 results, revenue rose to $251.6 million from $249.6 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.65. The Canadian stock still looks inexpensive compared with larger peers, though the risk is that restructuring charges and the strategic shift could keep results a little lumpy.

CIGI

Colliers (TSX:CIGI) is a global real estate and professional services company, with operations across brokerage, outsourcing, engineering, and investment management. That mix helped it keep growing even in a messy property market.

In 2025, revenue climbed 15% to $5.56 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14% to $732.5 million, and adjusted EPS increased 14% to $6.58. The business also completed a $550 million private note placement in March, giving it more flexibility for growth. It is not the cheapest name on the list, but the long-term model still looks beginner-friendly.

NOA

North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA) gives beginners a way to own a tougher, more cyclical business without diving straight into a miner or oil producer. It provides heavy equipment and mining services, mostly tied to resource projects in Canada, Australia, and beyond.

In 2025, revenue rose to $1.28 billion from $1.17 billion, while net income came in at $33.8 million, and free cash flow improved to $61.2 million. Management also pointed to a 2026 backlog of $3.9 billion and guided for adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $420 million. This one carries more economic sensitivity than the others, but the long-term contract base gives it a sturdier feel than many beginners might expect.

TVK

TerraVest (TSX:TVK) is probably the least familiar name here, but it has built a very nice habit of growing through acquisitions and then squeezing more out of what it buys. The Canadian stock makes and services equipment tied to energy, transportation, heating, and industrial markets.

In fiscal 2025, sales jumped 50% to $1.37 billion, net income rose 34% to $98.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 40% to $264.6 million. Then in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, net income rose another 16% and adjusted EBITDA jumped 39%. It also raised its dividend by 14% in December. The risk is that aggressive dealmaking can backfire, but so far, TerraVest has looked like a disciplined compounder.

WFG

West Fraser (TSX:WFG) is a major wood products company, so it gives beginners exposure to housing and renovation demand with a business that has been through many up and down cycles. The latest results were messy on the surface, with 2025 sales of US$5.46 billion and a loss of US$937 million, but that included large restructuring and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA was still positive at US$56 million for the year, and the Canadian stock kept a strong balance sheet with cash and short-term investments above US$1 billion. This is not the smoothest forever stock, but patient investors often do well when they buy quality cyclicals and let time do the heavy lifting.

Bottom line

For beginners, forever Canadian stocks don’t need to be perfect. They just need to be understandable, durable, and worth sticking with when the market gets moody. Laurentian offers a turnaround and income angle; Colliers brings global compound growth; North American Construction adds contract-backed industrial exposure; TerraVest offers an acquisitive growth story; and West Fraser gives patient investors a cyclical heavyweight. Overall, it’s a pretty well-rounded place to start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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