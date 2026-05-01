5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

For beginners, the best forever Canadian stocks are usually the ones that do not need a dramatic story to keep working. A good starting point is a business with a simple model, steady cash flow, solid management, and a reason to stay relevant for years. Basically, beginners should focus less on excitement and more on businesses they can actually understand and hold through the boring parts.

Source: Getty Images

LB

Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) is smaller than Canada’s biggest banks, but that is part of the appeal for beginners looking for a turnaround with income. Over the last year, it rolled out a new plan to simplify the business and focus on specialty commercial banking and stronger core niches.

In first-quarter 2026 results, revenue rose to $251.6 million from $249.6 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.65. The Canadian stock still looks inexpensive compared with larger peers, though the risk is that restructuring charges and the strategic shift could keep results a little lumpy.

CIGI

Colliers (TSX:CIGI) is a global real estate and professional services company, with operations across brokerage, outsourcing, engineering, and investment management. That mix helped it keep growing even in a messy property market.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

In 2025, revenue climbed 15% to $5.56 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14% to $732.5 million, and adjusted EPS increased 14% to $6.58. The business also completed a $550 million private note placement in March, giving it more flexibility for growth. It is not the cheapest name on the list, but the long-term model still looks beginner-friendly.

NOA

North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA) gives beginners a way to own a tougher, more cyclical business without diving straight into a miner or oil producer. It provides heavy equipment and mining services, mostly tied to resource projects in Canada, Australia, and beyond.

In 2025, revenue rose to $1.28 billion from $1.17 billion, while net income came in at $33.8 million, and free cash flow improved to $61.2 million. Management also pointed to a 2026 backlog of $3.9 billion and guided for adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $420 million. This one carries more economic sensitivity than the others, but the long-term contract base gives it a sturdier feel than many beginners might expect.

TVK

TerraVest (TSX:TVK) is probably the least familiar name here, but it has built a very nice habit of growing through acquisitions and then squeezing more out of what it buys. The Canadian stock makes and services equipment tied to energy, transportation, heating, and industrial markets.

In fiscal 2025, sales jumped 50% to $1.37 billion, net income rose 34% to $98.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 40% to $264.6 million. Then in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, net income rose another 16% and adjusted EBITDA jumped 39%. It also raised its dividend by 14% in December. The risk is that aggressive dealmaking can backfire, but so far, TerraVest has looked like a disciplined compounder.

WFG

West Fraser (TSX:WFG) is a major wood products company, so it gives beginners exposure to housing and renovation demand with a business that has been through many up and down cycles. The latest results were messy on the surface, with 2025 sales of US$5.46 billion and a loss of US$937 million, but that included large restructuring and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA was still positive at US$56 million for the year, and the Canadian stock kept a strong balance sheet with cash and short-term investments above US$1 billion. This is not the smoothest forever stock, but patient investors often do well when they buy quality cyclicals and let time do the heavy lifting.

Bottom line

For beginners, forever Canadian stocks don’t need to be perfect. They just need to be understandable, durable, and worth sticking with when the market gets moody. Laurentian offers a turnaround and income angle; Colliers brings global compound growth; North American Construction adds contract-backed industrial exposure; TerraVest offers an acquisitive growth story; and West Fraser gives patient investors a cyclical heavyweight. Overall, it’s a pretty well-rounded place to start.