BREAKING: First Firearms NFT Developed Via Digital Arms & Barrett Licensing Partnership

Murfreesboro, TN- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. (”Barrett”) announced it has entered a long-term exclusive licensing agreement with Digital Arms to design, develop, and market Barrett-branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Digital Arms is bringing an NFT trading platform to the firearm, gaming, and hunting marketplaces. For the first time ever, firearm enthusiasts and collectors will be able to purchase branded firearm NFTs and use them in games and other digital platforms. Working closely with Barrett, the leader in long range large caliber precision rifles, the company has begun developing the first ever licensed firearm NFT through a license deal brokered by Brand Capital Marketing. The Barrett .50 caliber Model 82A1® is the world’s most recognizable semi-automatic long-range rifle used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military, and more than 70 State Department-approved countries around the world. Along with its sibling, the Barrett M107, the Model 82A1® is also the official rifle of the state of Tennessee.

Chris Watkins, Digital Arms founder, said “Barrett is one of the most aspirational firearm brands in the world and we are proud to lead with this iconic brand in our Digital Arms NFT ecosystem. Not everyone can afford a Barrett firearm, but this is a unique and exciting opportunity for gun, hunting, and gaming enthusiasts as well as digital currency collectors to digitally own a limited-edition collectible. This partnership with Barrett lays the foundation for more partnerships with firearm manufacturers/brands in our platform to transform and lead the firearm NFT marketplace.”

Sam Shallenberger, Barrett president, said, “We are looking forward to offering our brand enthusiasts as well as today’s gamers and collectors the opportunity to own exact digital replicas of a variety of Barrett firearms, including the one-of-a-kind Barrett Model 82A1®, which has served dedicated sportsmen and proven to improve our military readiness in every rugged environment around the globe.”

Firearm NFTs, however, take on a completely new perspective to the traditional gaming industry. Within the Digital Arms platform, users will be the sole verified owner of a digital licensed firearm. Investors and collectors will not want to miss out on the opportunity to secure a limited edition NFT designed from computer-aided design (CAD). This is a chance to own a piece of history that has the potential to increase exponentially in value over time.

Both gamers with a long history of using this rifle in various gaming platforms and Barrett sport shooters to law enforcement, military, and brand enthusiasts that use the rifle on the range will now be able to join the cryptocurrency movement by owning a digital token in a sector that interests them. NFTs are permeating many different aspects of our lives, as people realize their usage potential. The Digital Arms platform will provide a metaverse for users to purchase licensed firearm NFTs that have interoperability with games and digital platforms. Some opportunities to note include gaming, trading, wearables, accessorizing, collecting, and investing.

About Barrett

Barrett is a family-owned and -operated company and the world leader in large-caliber, long-distance, precision rifle design and manufacturing. Barrett products are used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military, and more than 70 State Department-approved countries around the world. Visit Barrett’s website at https://barrett.net/.

About Digital Arms

Digital Arms will be the market leader developing an ecosystem for today’s firearm, gaming, and hunting enthusiasts, which allows them to purchase and own digital firearms and related accessories. Our mission is to build and release firearm NFTs that will have unique capabilities from adding multiple accessories such as optical sights, magazines, grips, suppressors, and be reskinned in different colours. Digital Arms NFTs will be scarce, collectible, and interoperable within gaming platforms. For more information about Digital Arms, read the company whitepaper at https://docsend.com/view/gcfdaiymvyqcakkh.

BARRETT®is a trademark of Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. and is used under license to Digital Arms.