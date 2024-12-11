Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Nutrien Stock Be in 1 Year?

Where Will Nutrien Stock Be in 1 Year?

Nutrien stock has had a rough few years, and this next year may not be easy. But long-term investors may be getting a great deal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Tractor spraying a field of wheat

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) has had a turbulent 2024, with a mix of challenging financial results and strategic moves to position itself for future growth. And it’s not completely clear whether that’s all behind the company quite yet. So, where could Nutrien stock be a year from now?

Into earnings

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Nutrien stock posted net earnings of just $25 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. This marks a stark decline from the same period in 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $1 billion. Plus, adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.39, falling short of analyst expectations. Nutrien stock attributed much of this decline to external pressures, including falling crop prices that have affected farmers’ purchasing power, leading to reduced fertilizer demand.

The financial struggles are reflected in the company’s year-over-year performance. Nutrien stock’s quarterly earnings growth has plummeted by 76%, and net sales dropped 5% to $5.35 billion compared to the same quarter last year. Despite these setbacks, Nutrien stock has maintained a strong position in its core market. Notably, Nutrien stock achieved record potash sales volumes of 11.1 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2024, showcasing its ability to weather industry headwinds. This underscores the resilience of its operations, even amid significant market volatility.

Value and dividends

A key area of focus for Nutrien stock moving forward is shareholder value. The company initiated a share-repurchase program, signalling management’s confidence in long-term prospects. Share buybacks are often a positive signal to investors, as these can boost EPS and reflect a company’s belief that its stock is undervalued. Furthermore, Nutrien stock’s quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, translating to an annualized dividend of $2.16, provides a yield of approximately 3.31%. For income-focused investors, this consistent payout may make Nutrien an attractive option in a volatile market.

Looking at the stock’s valuation metrics, Nutrien stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.35. This suggests that it is reasonably priced relative to expected earnings growth. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 0.96 indicates that the stock is trading near its book value. Another metric that could appeal to value-oriented investors. Despite these positives, the trailing P/E ratio has expanded to 32.71, reflecting the challenges Nutrien stock faces in generating consistent profits amid shifting market conditions.

What to watch

Nutrien stock’s challenges are not unique, as the agricultural sector has faced broad headwinds due to declining crop prices and geopolitical tensions affecting global trade. However, the company’s diversified portfolio, which includes not only potash but also nitrogen and phosphate products, provides some insulation from market fluctuations. Plus, Nutrien stock’s investment in digital solutions and sustainable agricultural practices positions it well to capitalize on long-term trends in the farming industry.

As for whether now is the right time to buy, the decision depends on your investment horizon and risk tolerance. For long-term investors, Nutrien stock’s fundamentals suggest that it could recover as market conditions stabilize. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as share buybacks and investments in growth areas, indicate a commitment to strengthening its position. However, the short-term outlook remains uncertain, and the stock’s underwhelming performance relative to peers could signal continued volatility.

Bottom line

Nutrien stock is at a crossroads. While the company faces substantial challenges, its strategic moves and market presence provide hope for a brighter future. If you’re a long-term investor with a focus on dividends and value, Nutrien stock might be worth considering, particularly given its relatively low valuation. However, patience and a willingness to ride out short-term fluctuations will be key. As always, conducting thorough research and consulting with a financial advisor is recommended before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks vs Silver Stocks: Which Have the Shinier Outlook?

| Andrew Walker

Gold and silver are on a roll in 2024.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Kinross Gold Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinross (TSX:K) stock has certainly been showing strength lately, but is it enough to bring investors on board?

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

China Hits Gold: What Mining Investors Need to Know

| Joey Frenette

China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG) stock and other great gold plays look enticing as the recent China find looks to…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Bullish on Precious Metals? These Are Promising Gold Investments

| Joey Frenette

Consider Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another top mining stock to play the run in gold into 2025.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Billionaire Is Selling Micron and Picking up This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Prem Watsa may have sold some Micron, but he's putting the funds towards something with even more growth potential.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Must-Watch Gold Stocks Before Year-End

| Adam Othman

Gold prices have been going up for the better part of the year, and it is highly probable that this…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 No-Brainer Mining Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these top Canadian mining stocks with just a $200 investment right now to start your long-term wealth…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

Lock Up This 9.2% Dividend Yield From a Top Royalty Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royalty stocks have a strong advantage when it comes to creating passive income for investors. But this one has the…

Read more »