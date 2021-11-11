Here’s why aggressive growth investors seeking a company with parabolic growth potential may want to consider Tokens.com.

Looking for Parabolic Growth in the Crypto Space? Check Out Tokens.com

The search for parabolic growth is on. Indeed, any investor looking at the returns of various meme tokens such as Shiba Inu are likely to reconsider not having thrown some funny money at these tokens.

For investors seeking a publicly traded company as a way to play this growth, Tokens.com (NEO:COIN) is certainly an intriguing option.

Let’s dive into what Tokens.com does, and why this company has quietly been a five-bagger over the past two months.

Investors looking for publicly traded options with exposure to crypto

The rise of corporations putting some of the hard-earned cash to work in the crypto space is a new phenomenon. However, some companies are making this a priority. One such company is Tokens.com.

This relatively new company popped onto the scene in late April. A company that initially saw a lot of investor interest, the stock price of Tokens.com had trended downward through the summer.

However, investors who held steady since the IPO have nearly tripled their money. And investors who bought this stock just two months ago have seen returns of more than 400%.

What gives?

Well, capital is looking for a way to flow into crypto. Tokens.com is a publicly traded company that owns a diversified portfolio of DeFi and NFT-based cryptocurrencies. Via staking, Tokens.com is able to provide returns to investors over and above the capital appreciation investors would get by holding said tokens in cold storage.

Additionally, trading this ticker allows investors to get in and out of the market with lower fees than holding the underlying crypto and transacting on many popular centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Tokens.com a mover and shaker in the meme token space

On Monday, Tokens.com made a big splash with a corporate update. Via a news release, the company announced it has purchased 833 million SHIB tokens, as of Nov. 3.

This news has resulted in gains of more than 50% since Friday’s close. Retail investors like this deal.

The company noted the popular following of Shiba Inu as well as the fact that this is one of the most liquid cryptocurrencies in the world as reasons for jumping into this space. Additionally, Tokens.com announced plans to stake this SHIB to earn additional SHIB tokens.

For investors looking for a sneaky way to get into the meme token space, Tokens.com is certainly making the case for a top pick among aggressive investors right now.

Bottom line

As with any cryptocurrency-related investment, serious risks must be considered. Investors looking to take advantage of the outsized returns of this space should also be aware of the potential downside. As we’ve seen with the meme token space of late, volatility isn’t only to the upside. Accordingly, investors should always focus on sizing positions prudently and holding any speculative positions within a well-diversified portfolio.

That said, for investors looking to put some funny money to work in the crypto space, Tokens.com is certainly an intriguing option. This company is on the cutting edge of providing investors with a publicly traded option to gain exposure to the crypto world.

Accordingly, this is a stock that’s on my watch list right now.