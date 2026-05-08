Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Surprise Investors in 2026

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Surprise Investors in 2026

These two TSX stocks have momentum and catalysts that could still drive upside surprises in 2026.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica is riding AI infrastructure demand, but its high valuation needs flawless execution.
  • K92 Mining is growing production and profits with a reasonable multiple, though mining and country risks remain.
  • If results keep beating expectations, both could outperform investors who think the run is over.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

The stocks that could surprise investors in 2026 may not be the quietest names on the TSX. They could be companies already showing strong momentum, but still sitting in markets where investors underestimate how big the next leg of growth could become. In my case, I’d look for businesses with real demand behind them, improving earnings, and clear catalysts. The risk, of course, comes when expectations run too hot. Yet when growth keeps showing up in the numbers, surprise can still work in shareholders’ favour.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

CLS

Celestica (TSX:CLS) fits that idea almost too neatly. The Toronto-based company builds advanced technology and supply-chain solutions for major customers across data centres, communications, aerospace, defence, industrial, health tech, and capital equipment. In plain English, it helps make the hardware behind some of the biggest technology trends. That made it a major winner as artificial intelligence (AI) demand pushed spending into servers, networking gear, and cloud infrastructure.

Recent news kept the story moving. In the first quarter of 2026, Celestica stock reported revenue of US$4.1 billion, up 53% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.16, while adjusted operating margin reached 8%. Its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment did the heavy lifting, with revenue up 76% year over year to US$3.2 billion. Celestica stock also won a co-packaged optics Ethernet switch program with a hyperscaler customer, with production expected to ramp in 2027. That gives investors a reason to look beyond one hot quarter.

The valuation isn’t cheap, and that’s the catch. Celestica stock recently carried a market cap near $65 billion and traded around 50 times trailing earnings, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 40. That means Celestica stock needs strong execution to support the price. Still, management raised its 2026 outlook to US$19 billion in revenue and US$10.15 in adjusted EPS. If AI infrastructure spending keeps broadening, Celestica stock could still surprise investors who assume the easy money has already passed.

KNT

K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) offers a very different kind of surprise. It owns and operates the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea, producing gold, copper, and silver. This isn’t a sleepy mining story. K92 spent years expanding capacity, improving infrastructure, and drilling around a high-grade asset. Now investors may start seeing more of that work show up in production and cash flow.

The company’s recent numbers looked strong. For 2025, K92 reported record annual revenue of US$595.2 million, up 70% from 2024. It also posted record net earnings of US$270.2 million, or US$1.12 per share, and adjusted net earnings of US$288.4 million, or US$1.19 per share. Annual production reached 174,134 gold-equivalent ounces, up 16% from 2024, while cash costs and all-in sustaining costs came in better than guidance. In the first quarter of 2026, K92 produced 46,743 gold-equivalent ounces and reiterated guidance for 190,000 to 225,000 ounces this year.

Valuation also looks more reasonable than that of many fast-growing miners. K92 recently carried a market cap nearing $6 billion, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 16 and a forward multiple under 10. That doesn’t remove the risks as mining stocks still face commodity swings, operational setbacks, country risk, and cost pressure. K92 also reported a surface contractor fatality earlier this year, a serious reminder that mining carries real human and operational risk. Even so, the Stage 3 plant, stronger second-half production outlook, and a bigger exploration budget could give this stock more room to run.

Bottom line

Celestica stock and K92 don’t look alike, and that’s the point. One rides the AI infrastructure boom, the other gives investors growing exposure to gold, copper, and silver. Both already performed well, so neither qualifies as hidden. Yet both still have catalysts that could surprise investors in 2026 if management keeps delivering. For investors willing to accept some volatility, these two Canadian stocks deserve a closer look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock chart
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Snap Up on Any Dip Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dips can create better entry points in solid businesses, especially in aerospace, autos, and building materials.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

| Puja Tayal

Explore effective investment strategies in your TFSA to enhance returns instead of using it simply as a savings account.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

What Canadians Need to Know About Holding U.S. Stocks in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Holding U.S. stocks in a TFSA can trigger withholding taxes on dividends. Here’s what Canadian investors need to know before…

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Tech Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 50 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Canadians are using their TFSA to build significant savings. Explore key statistics and strategies for success.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Still Look Cheap After the Market Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a rally, “cheap” can mean misunderstood – and these two TSX names are being priced on very different worries.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I Plan to Load Up on in 2026

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is likely to benefit from sustained spending on space-based surveillance, intelligence, and communications systems.

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $725B Data Centre Buildout

| Brian Paradza, CFA

AI data centres are exploding with a $725B hyperscaler spend. Canadian transformer titan Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) hit record sales…

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 341% This Past Year and There’s More Growth Ahead

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has surged approximately 341%. Moroever, the stock has more growth ahead driven by AI-led tailwinds.

Read more »