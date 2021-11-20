2 Cyber Monday Stock Picks

These two retail stocks are the perfect buys before Cyber Monday, with strong indicators that growth will continue in store and online.

Cyber Monday is almost here, and in the last two years, this new sales day as become one with Black Friday sales. The pandemic sent e-commerce booming, with companies realizing they can have their cake and eat it too. By simply offering Cyber Monday deals throughout the Black Friday weekend, they can gain access to e-commerce growth. Furthermore, with pandemic restrictions easing, they now get both in-store and online sales.

But today we’re going to focus on those e-commerce sales, and two stocks that should see another massive increase from Cyber Monday sales. With that in mind, here are two I would keep on my shopping list.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has seen a dramatic increase in e-commerce traffic during the pandemic. The company managed to keep its stores up and running, even during the pandemic, thanks to curbside pick up

The company recently reported its third-quarter results, with retail sales soaring now that restrictions have been reduced as vaccinations rise. Canadian Tire kicked it into high gear, just in time for Cyber Monday growth. Its sales were up 3.3% year over year and 21% since 2019. Furthermore, it started its $400 million share-repurchase program and bumped its dividend by 10.6%!

Its e-commerce sales haven’t slowed, growing in the triple digits during the pandemic. Furthermore, if you’re worried about the company trying to keep shelves stocked during the supply chain crisis, management says, “Don’t worry!” Chief Executive Greg Hicks stated the company is ready for the holiday season, with access to large amounts of storage space and no worries about products “rotting” in the back.

Shares of Canadian Tire are up 46% year to date, yet it remains valuable with a P/E ratio of just 16.9 as of writing.

Canada Goose

Another company belonging on Motley Fool investors’ Cyber Monday wish list is Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS). The company has seen sales soar both in store and online, especially in China, where trade relations are back in the good graces. The company has also made several key moves to attract customers.

These moves include a new luxury footwear line, and sustainable down stuffing for its coats. This all points to even more strength in the new year and is why the company recently increased its full-year outlook.

After achieving a total revenue increase of 40.3%, e-commerce revenue up 33.8%, and mainland China revenue up 85.9% year over year, the company bumped its fiscal 2022 outlook. It now expects to achieve between $1.125 and $1.175 billion in total revenue, up from $1 billion.

Canada Goose is likely to be on many wish lists, especially with new products. And with shares at $65 as of writing, it’s a great time to buy. Shares are up 68% year to date as of writing, with analysts believing the stock will continue to outperform its retail peers — especially with Cyber Monday well on the way.

Foolish takeaway

The combination of in-store shopping and e-commerce sales put both Canadian Tire and Canada Goose in a strong position going into Cyber Monday. Each has increased key indicators of strong growth that should continue well into the new year. Whether it’s share buybacks and dividends, or fiscal outlook, both provide Motley Fool investors with a reason to buy this holiday season.