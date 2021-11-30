This One Simple Trick Will Help You 2x, 5x, or 10x Your Aeroplan Rewards

Everyone knows the basics of earning Aeroplan rewards, right? You get an Aeroplan credit card, spend money, and puff — you’ll earn rewards at whatever rate your card allows.

But, beyond the basics, if you want to amass Aeroplan rewards, if you want to be that person who flies around the world, from Ontario to Dubai to Sydney to Buenos Aires, for free, then you’ll have to step up your game and learn the tricks of the trade.

One of the most overlooked methods to accumulate rewards fast is to use Aeroplan’s shopping portal. Don’t shrug this off: if you align your shopping with the shopping portal, you could two times, five times, or 10 times your rewards in a short period of time.

What is the shopping portal?

The Aeroplan shopping portal, or “estore,” is an online platform with a comprehensive list of retailers who will give you more Aeroplan points for every dollar you spend. Amazon, Apple, lululemon, Sephora, Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Lego, and Microsoft are just a few of the big-name brands you’ll find in the estore.

To access the shopping portal, simply log into your Aeroplan membership and navigate to the estore. Once you’re there, Aeroplan will present you with a list of retailers to choose from. Browse a bit until you see one you like, then click the retailer and Aeroplan will redirect you to their website.

It’s super important that you click on the retailer store in the estore. If you don’t, you won’t get the promotional points, not even if you use an Aeroplan credit card. The cookies on your browser will enable you to earn your extra points during checkout, and they’ll show up in your account within 30 days after your purchase.

How to maximize the shopping portal

First off, always check your shopping portal before you make a purchase online. While true, you won’t find every retailer in the estore, you could miss out on a massive amount of rewards if you make a large purchase without going through Aeroplan’s shopping platform.

For example, if you shop frequently with Amazon, don’t shop directly with Amazon. Click on the Amazon button in the estore, and you’ll earn at least one point per dollar you spend (for a limited time, you can currently earn three points per dollar spent at Amazon).

Second, look out for special promotions. Occasionally, retailers will offer you the opportunity to earn higher points per dollar spent. These special offers are typically time-sensitive, similar to the expiration on a coupon, and you can find them under the “promotion” tab on Aeroplan’s estore.

Finally, use the shopping portal only when you must make a purchase. If the shopping portal causes you to increase your spending, then you’re not saving money. You might accumulate points, but the extra spending will essentially nullify whatever you earn.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a way to amass Aeroplan points this holiday season, then shop through the estore before you buy gifts in-store or elsewhere online. Some retailers will double your Aeroplan earnings if you shop through the estore; others will give five times the rewards; while still others will actually 10 times your rewards. The retailers and promotions change frequently, so check the estore today to see what deals are available.