From Uber to Alcohol: These Deals Could Help You Get More Aeroplan Rewards for Everyday Shopping

Every Aeroplan rewards member wants to amass points, but few know how to do it well. Beyond the basics — get an Aeroplan rewards credit card, spend regularly, redeem for specific flights — it takes skill to earn more than the average person — skill and a few tricks.

Fortunately, there’s one trick that isn’t hard to learn: you just need to know Aeroplan’s retail partners — partners who offer ongoing deals. If you’re unfamiliar with Aeroplan’s lucrative partnerships, here are just a few that can help you start earning more points today.

Earn more for Uber rides

As recent as December 15, 2021, Aeroplan announced an expanded partnership with Uber Canada. And trust me when I say this — if you ride Uber frequently, you’re about to earn a tonne of Aeroplan points.

How much can you earn? When you link your Aeroplan membership card, you’ll earn the following:

One Aeroplan point for every $1 spent on Uber Eats orders over $25.

One Aeroplan point for every $1 spent on Uber Airport Rides and Premium Rides.

Two Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on Uber Premium Airport Rides.

A $20 Air Canada flight credit for every 10 Uber rides completed.

flight credit for every 10 Uber rides completed. 1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for new Uber Eats users (awarded after your first order).

1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for new Uber riders (awarded after your first ride).

The one Aeroplan point on Uber Eats order can be super lucrative, especially if you use a cash-back card or rewards credit card that earns more for grocery purchases. All in all, this is a solid deal, given that you just have to attach your Aeroplan membership card to your Uber profile.

Earn more on COVID-19 tests

Air Canada and Switch Health have recently launched a series of portable COVID-19 tests, which could help you earn bonus Aeroplan points for every kit you purchase.

So far, the two partners have three tests. The RT-LAMP test (a basic molecular test) will earn you 500 points per kit. The Rapid Antigen test will also earn you 500 points per kit, and the RT-PCR kit, which you must send to Switch’s laboratories for processing, will give you a lucrative 1,000 points.

So, if you have to get a COVID-19 test in the future, consider buying them from Aeroplan. For a family of four, you could earn 2,000 points just for getting the RT-LAMP kits.

Earn more for booze

Since November 2021, Aeroplan members can earn Aeroplan points at LCBO retail stores. Just by presenting your Aeroplan membership card at checkout, you can earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 you spend. That’s in addition to promotional offers, which Aeroplan will send to you digitally.

Right now, you can only earn Aeroplan points when you make purchases in-store. Hopefully, in the future, Aeroplan will change this to online or in-app purchases, too. For now, cheers to Aeroplan and LCBO for this partnership.

Finally, earn more in the estore

The Aeroplan estore is a shopping portal with a list of retailers who will give you extra Aeroplan points for every dollar you spend. In the estore, you’ll find Amazon, Apple, Sephora, Bloomingdales, Lego, and Microsoft, just to name a few big brands.

To access the shopping portal, simply log into your Aeroplan membership and navigate to the estore. Once you’re there, Aeroplan will present you with a list of retailers to choose from. Browse a bit until you see one you like, then click the retailer, and Aeroplan will redirect you to their website.

It’s super important that you click on the retailer store in the estore. If you don’t, you won’t get the promotional points, not even if you use an Aeroplan credit card. The cookies on your browser will enable you to earn your extra points during checkout, and they’ll show up in your account within 30 days after your purchase.

Here’s the trick — when you’re looking for something specific, especially a brand-name item, go to your estore first before you go to the brand’s website. When you make a habit of going to your estore, you’re more likely to take advantage of promotions.

Foolish bottom line

If you want to accumulate more points, if you want to be that person who flies around the world, from Ontario to Dubai to Sydney to Buenos Aires, for free, take advantage of these deals. Some might seem small, but taken together, they can start to add up.