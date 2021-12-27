10 Different Ways to Understand Just How Big Elon Musk’s US$11 Billion Tax Bill Is

Elon Musk is the wealthiest person on planet Earth — and the wealthiest in history. Just this year, he hit US$300 billion after Tesla shares soared. Though his net worth has fluctuated since, one thing is clear: with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, this guy could very well get wealthier.

But that wealth comes at a price — a tax price. With a net worth that’s currently at US$245 billion, Elon Musk will pay a hefty tax bill, reportedly US$11 billion. To help us comprehend a number that big, let’s look at what US$11 billion could buy Elon Musk.

1. Three Caribbean islands + the Maldives

The ultra-rich might brag about buying private islands, but with US$11 billion, Musk could buy four “island” countries. If we take a county’s GDP as the price tag, Musk could buy the Maldives (US$4.87 billion), Barbados (US$4.67 billion), Grenada (US$1.13 billion), and St. Vincent & Grenadines (US$785 million).

2. Mongolia

But why buy an island when you could buy one of the largest countries in the world? With US$11 billion, Musk could almost buy Mongolia (US$11.43 billion). Considering that his net worth is US$245 billion, he could surely spare a few extra million to make the purchase.

3. Any one of 54 nations

If Musk didn’t want a Caribbean island, the Maldives, or Mongolia, he would still have options. With US$11 billion, Musk could pick any one of 54 countries, combining them as he wanted. That includes Guinea (US$10.47 billion), Fiji (US$5.06 billion), or Montenegro (US$4.87 billion).

4. The most expensive house in Canada

Even with Canada’s housing prices soaring to unprecedented levels, Musk’s US$11 billion tax bill could go a long way. In fact, with that much money, Musk could buy Canada’s most expensive residential property: the legendary Chelster Hall in Ontario. Though the price of this house has fluctuated over the years, it now stands at around US$39 million.

5. The most expensive hockey team in Canada

Why buy the most expensive house when you can buy Canada’s most expensive hockey team? With US$11 billion, Musk could buy the Toronto Maple Leafs, which has a value at around US$1.55 billion.

6. Buckingham Palace

If the most expensive house in Canada weren’t enough real estate for Musk, a US$11 billion lump sum could land him in the most expensive house in the world — Buckingham Palace. At US$6.7 billion, Musk could buy the Queen’s official home.

7. Solve world hunger

According to David Beasley, the director of the World Food Program, Elon Musk could solve world hunger with US$6 billion. That’s just a little more than his tax bill, meaning he could almost solve world hunger twice with US$11 billion.

8. The White House

Musk could own the house where the president and his family reside. With a price tag of US$445 million, Musk could gobble up this property and still have plenty of money left over to solve world hunger (or buy Buckingham Palace).

9. 11,4589,425 shares of his rival company, Rivian

So far, Musk has shown very little interest in Tesla’s rival company, Rivian. But if he ever did want to invest in electric trucks, he could buy over 11 million shares of Rivian, which, as of today, go for US$96.84 a pop.

10. 55,000 Tesla Roadsters

With US$11 billion, Musk could buy 55,000 Tesla Roadsters, which will reportedly cost US$200,000 when they’re released in 2023. With that many Teslas in his garage, he would have enough to give the country of Estonia a Tesla (1.326 million people) and keep some for himself.