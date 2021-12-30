3 High-Growth Stocks, Not Bitcoin, Should Be on Your Buy List

Three high-growth mining stocks are better investment choices in 2022 than the highly volatile Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is up 64% as of December 28, 2021, although the crypto is on a downtrend. The price is US$47,588.86, or 29.57% lower since peaking at US$67,566.83 on November 8, 2021. If you’re thinking of investing in January 2022, the world’s most popular digital asset shouldn’t be on your buy list.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has a wide selection of growth stocks. In the 2021 TSX30 List, 14 of the top 30 performers are mining stocks. Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA) stole the thunder from tech superstar Shopify to rank number one. Capstone Mining (TSX:CS) was fifth, while SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL) placed ninth. All three delivered parabolic returns in the last three years.

TSX30 winner

Aura Minerals focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The $738.26 million mid-tier gold and copper production company owns and operates gold and copper mines in Brazil, Honduras, and Mexico. Management’s immediate plan is to improve and grow its current operations in 2022.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Aura’s net revenue and income increased 64.72% and 91.76% versus the same period in 2020. The share price is $10.20, while the dividend yield is a decent 4.49%.

Soon-to-be premier copper producer

In the first three quarters of 2021 (quarter ended September 30, 2021), revenue increased 89.4% to US$578.8 million versus the same period in 2020. Nearly 99% of revenue came from copper. Capstone’s net income soared to US$211.4 million from a US$15.2 million net loss a year ago.

On November 30, 2021, management announced an agreement to combine with Mantos Copper (Bermuda) Limited to form Capstone Copper, a premier copper producer. Once the transaction is complete, the new entity will apply to list on the TSX.

High-grade precious metal discoveries

While the company incurred a net loss of $14.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, management looks forward to commence the mine construction at the Las Chispas Mine in mid-2022. The Vancouver-based miner is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries.

Outsized returns

Bitcoin is for investors with very high-risk appetites. The TSX’s high-growth mining stocks could deliver outsized returns, as they did in the last three years.