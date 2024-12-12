Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

Member Login
If you have a windfall of $15,000, putting it in a TFSA is a great start. But investing it in this top stock is even better.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Let’s say that you’ve gotten a windfall of $15,000 and want to put it into your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). It’s a smart move! Investing in a growth dividend stock like Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) can be one of the smartest ways to supercharge it. Why? Because it combines the long-term benefits of capital appreciation with the steady income from dividends, all in a tax-sheltered environment where your earnings can compound without being nibbled away by taxes. This is like having the ultimate savings accelerator. Teck is a stock with strong growth potential that also rewards you along the way.

Why Teck stock?

Teck Resources, a Canadian mining giant, is a standout candidate for this strategy. The company has been transitioning its focus to energy transition metals, particularly copper. Copper is the backbone of renewable energy infrastructure, from electric vehicles to wind turbines, and its demand is expected to skyrocket as the world embraces a greener future.

Recent earnings bolster the case for Teck. In its third-quarter 2024 results, Teck delivered an adjusted profit of $0.60 per share, well above analysts’ expectations of $0.37 per share. This impressive performance was fuelled by a staggering 60% increase in copper production at its Quebrada Blanca 2 (QB2) mine. This represents the company’s commitment to scaling operations in this high-demand sector. Revenue growth year over year was a robust 43.7%, demonstrating the impact of their strategic focus on copper and other critical minerals.

Financially, Teck is in an enviable position. The company boasts $7.23 billion in cash as of its most recent quarter, providing it with significant liquidity to fund growth initiatives or weather any economic turbulence. Meanwhile, its debt-to-equity ratio of 36.29% reflects prudent financial management, giving investors confidence in the company’s stability. With a current ratio of 2.92, Teck also demonstrates an ability to meet short-term obligations comfortably.

Even more for investors

Teck’s shareholder-friendly policies further sweeten the deal. This year alone, the company has returned more than $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The forward annual dividend rate of $0.50 per share represents a yield of approximately 0.79%. While this yield might seem modest compared to some higher-dividend stocks, the real magic lies in combining these payouts with the potential for stock price appreciation.

Looking at past performance, Teck has proven its ability to generate value for investors. Over the past five years, the stock has significantly outperformed the market, driven by its strategic pivot towards high-growth sectors like copper. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.17 suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company’s future earnings potential—a reflection of confidence in its growth trajectory.

From a broader perspective, the renewable energy revolution is not a passing trend. It’s a massive shift that will define global economies for decades. Copper is at the heart of this transformation, and companies like Teck that are well-positioned in this market stand to benefit immensely. With the world moving towards net-zero goals and electrification, Teck’s focus on copper aligns with structural, long-term growth drivers that investors crave.

Foolish takeaway

Placing a stock like Teck in a TFSA allows you to leverage its growth story in the most tax-efficient way possible. Every dollar of dividend income and capital gains stays untouched by the taxman, leaving more of your money to reinvest and grow. Over time, this compounding effect can turn an initial $15,000 investment into a substantial nest egg, driven by the combination of reinvested dividends and stock price appreciation.

Ultimately, investing in a growth dividend stock like Teck Resources can be transformative for your TFSA. Its strategic focus on energy transition metals, solid financial performance, commitment to shareholder returns, and promising future outlook make it a top choice for those looking to grow their wealth. With Teck, you’re not just investing in a company. You’re buying into a vision of a sustainable, electrified future. And that’s a story worth being part of.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

