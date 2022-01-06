2 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

These two top metaverse cryptocurrencies could prove to be solid buying opportunities in this current environment today.

The metaverse is an exciting place to invest right now. For metaverse cryptocurrencies, this has been a rather interesting time to be an investor.

Last year, a number of the most popular metaverse cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. However, today, many of these tokens are giving up much of their gains from last year.

Is this a sign of what’s to come or a great buying opportunity? I’m betting it’s more of the latter. Let’s discuss two of the top metaverse cryptocurrencies to consider buying on this dip.

Top metaverse cryptocurrencies: Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) presently features as a top-25 cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Based on the Ethereum network, Decentraland is one of the hottest metaverse games.

MANA acts as a native cryptocurrency of Decentraland, allowing individuals to purchase land parcels (LAND tokens), wearables, avatars, and other products.

Investors seeking exposure to the growth in metaverse games that are powered by the blockchain will be impressed with how Decentraland is positioned. Over the last three months, this crypto token has been a five-bagger for investors. As of the end of November 2021, MANA offered its investors returns of over 5,300%.

This organization has paved the way in forming a virtual world where users can interact with friends, work, and shop. The metaverse is likely to continue to see substantial investment flows from institutional and corporate investors. This makes the metaverse a growth area that is worth the attention of investors.

As a whole, MANA remains a go-to investment option for all long-term believers of this space.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) infuses the potential of blockchain technology into the gaming space. This crypto has over 892 million tokens in circulation. It gained 13,458% during the calendar year 2021, trading for US$5.02 to close out last year. Accordingly, this token’s market capitalization has risen to make this a top-40 token in the crypto world. That’s no small achievement.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain and similar to Decentraland in many aspects, The Sandbox is a virtual world that enables users to sell and purchase NFT parcels of land.

The Sandbox ecosystem uses SAND as the utility token, which has its maximum supply set at three billion. Players can use this token to participate in decentralized governance, play games, and purchase digital assets within the virtual space.

With an expansion in the adoption of the metaverse, The Sandbox can be a massive winner in the upcoming years, despite facing intense competition from others. This crypto play has already garnered some potential partners, including Atari, Snoop Dogg, and Adidas. This can set it apart from its competitors.

The launch of a mobile version and progressive opening of its metaverse can prove to be some of the key catalysts for The Sandbox in 2022.