Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Load Up on Spotify Stock?

Should You Load Up on Spotify Stock?

Spotify shares (NYSE:SPOT) surged on earnings, leaving investors to wonder whether they’ve missed the boat on this growth stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
gaming, tech

Image source: Getty Images

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and its recent earnings report generated considerable interest among investors. Shares surged by 14% after the incredible report. Yet since then, shares have remained around the US$334 level.

So, is it still worth it for growth? Today, let’s delve into whether now is a good time to increase holdings in Spotify.

The earnings

Spotify reported strong earnings for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations. The company achieved revenue of US$4 billion, a 19.8% year-over-year increase, aligning with market projections.

Notably, Spotify’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.33, significantly higher than the consensus estimate of US$1.08. This performance was bolstered by a 23% increase in Monthly Active Users (MAUs), which reached 602 million, and a 15% rise in premium subscribers, totalling 236 million.

One of the key highlights from Spotify’s earnings call was the company’s strategic shift towards profitability. CEO Daniel Ek emphasized that while growth remains crucial, the company is now also prioritizing efficiency and profitability. This shift is already bearing fruit, as evidenced by a narrower operating loss of €70 million, a substantial improvement from the €270 million loss reported a year earlier.

Valuation

Spotify’s stock has seen significant gains this year, trading at $334, marking a 133% in the last year. Despite this impressive performance, the stock’s valuation remains a point of contention. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 14, reflecting a premium relative to the company’s book value. What’s more, Spotify’s market capitalization is around US$64 billion, and the company is projected to achieve significant EPS growth. This is estimated to be between US$3.80 for 2024 and US$5.32 for 2025.

From all this, analysts have mixed but generally positive views on Spotify’s stock. Despite the strong financial performance, some analysts have maintained a “Hold” rating due to concerns over the competitive landscape and the stock’s high valuation. On the other hand, several analysts have upgraded their price targets, reflecting cautious optimism about Spotify’s long-term prospects.

Competition remains

There is one more final point to consider, and that’s competition. Spotify operates in a highly competitive market, facing significant pressure from major tech companies like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Despite these challenges, Spotify has successfully diversified its offerings, moving beyond music to include audiobooks and exclusive content. This diversification has helped bolster its revenue streams and attract new users.

The company’s strategic layoffs and cost-cutting measures have also contributed to an improved financial outlook. Spotify’s management is optimistic about the future, projecting continued revenue growth and improved profitability as the company scales and optimizes its operations.

Bottom line

Spotify’s recent earnings report highlights robust financial performance and positive growth prospects, suggesting a strong case for investing in its stock. However, potential investors should weigh these factors against the high valuation and competitive pressures. The mixed analyst sentiment, balancing “Hold” and “Buy” ratings, reflects cautious optimism amidst these challenges.

Investors considering an investment in Spotify should be prepared for potential volatility. Furthermore, closely monitor the company’s strategic execution and market conditions. While the stock’s current premium valuation suggests a long-term perspective, the company’s innovative growth initiatives offer promising potential against the backdrop of a competitive market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Circuit board with a microchips
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three AI stocks are using AI to become better companies.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Turbocharge Your Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip AI stocks such as Broadcom and TSM have the potential to deliver market-beating gains to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is it Finally the Right Time to Buy NVIDIA Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock soared into the stratosphere in the last year, but lately has come back down to earth. So,…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Up 27% From its 52-Week Low, Is Shopify Stock Still a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is getting way too cheap after Wednesday's nasty plunge.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) blew past its own estimates and earnings expectations, so why did shares drop?

Read more »

woman analyze data
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock continues to be a bit of a concerning investment, which is why today, we're looking at this…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Shopify’s Earnings Are Coming up: Is the Stock a Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 62% from all-time highs, Shopify is among the fastest-growing tech stocks in Canada. Is it a good buy right…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

| Robin Brown

Want some explosive growth in your TFSA. These small-cap stocks have risks, but they could also have some massive reward.

Read more »