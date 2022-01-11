Home » Personal Finance » What’s it Like to Spend Elon Musk’s Money? This Online Game Lets You Spend $217 Billion

If you had US$217 billion, how would you spend it? This fun website helps you decide.

The internet is full of bizarre websites. There’s a site dedicated to bouncing cats (they just literally bounce across the screen). There’s a site with a giant checkerboard that moves pieces without your intervention. There’s even a “quiet place” (a white screen) if these sites distract you too much.

But among the strangest is a site dedicated to spending Elon Musk’s wealth. Yes, you can spend all US$217 billion of Musk’s wealth on a number of given items, including 80 years of Spotify ($9,600) or influencing a politician ($2 million).

Even though it can be fun imagining yourself buying luxurious items (a Bugatti La Voiture Noire, $11 million, for instance), I thought it be interesting to ask, which items would be the best long-term investments? In other words, how can you best spend Elon Musk’s money?

One million acres of land: $410 million

As Mark Twain once said, “Buy land. They don’t make it anymore.” At 4.1 million per 1,000 acres, you could buy a lot of land with $217 billion. If you’re Musk, one million acres is a tonne of Tesla factories, or perhaps more launch pads for SpaceX.

Mona Lisa: $869 million

Why not own the most famous painting in the world? At $869 million, you could technically buy the Mona Lisa, though you’d have to wrench it from the Louvre first.

NFL team: $3 million

My prediction: Musk will buy the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, or the New York Jets and rename them the “Musketeers.” At $3 million, he could take one of the poorest-performing teams in NFL history and remake them into a Super Bowl winning super team. That could be a good investment — if Musk knew how to manage football teams.

20 Los Angeles homes: $120 million

If you’re sick of the unaffordable property in Vancouver and Toronto (ranked second and fifth in “hardest to afford in the world”), you could buy a few houses in Los Angeles. At $5 million a pop, you could own property in one of the most desirable locations in North America.

Five Los Angeles mansions: $260 million

Why own a five-bedroom and six-bathroom home when you could have eight bedrooms and 20 bathrooms? When you’re Musk, you could buy five mansions in Los Angeles. Just be careful: though a mansion could appreciate in value, it’s hard to find a buyer willing to pay such a crazy amount of money. You may have to take a “deep discount” when you sell.

Formula One team: $700 million

Formula One racing generates more revenue than almost every sports competition in the world. In 2021, it generated $1.38 billion in revenue, making it second only to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). If you buy a Formula One team and win, you have a chance to earn some significant profits.

100 modern buildings: $1.2 billion

Imagine Musk as the face of a new WeWork. With 100 modern buildings, Musk could have one in nearly every major city in North America. Considering how high rent is, he could return that $600 million in no time at all.

100 Hollywood films: $9 billion

Musk might not have enough to buy Disney (a market capitalization of around $283 billion), but he has plenty of money to compete with it. At $90 million a film, Musk could produce 100 Hollywood films, perhaps more, if his films proved to be good.

That’s a lot of stuff: How much have we spent?

Let’s recap:

1,000 acres of land x 100 = $410,000,000

Mona Lisa x 1 = $869,000,000

NFL team (Average) x 1 = $3,000,000,000

Los Angeles home x 20 = $120,000,000

Los Angeles mega mansions x 5 = $260,000,000

F1 team x 1 = $700,000,000

Modern building x 100 = $1,200,000,000

Hollywood films x 100 = $9,000,000,000

So far, we’ve spent $15.559 billion. That’s only 7.17% of Musk’s fortune. Yeah — we have a long ways to go. At this rate, you could give every person in the world (7.753 billion) $1,000, and you would still have money left over.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Spotify Technology, Tesla, and Walt Disney. Fool contributor Steven Porrello owns Tesla.

