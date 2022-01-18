Mark Your Calendars: You Can Earn 30X on Canadian Tire Purchases on These 2 Bonus Days

Everyone likes a little bonus, right? Well, get ready for more bonus days under the Canadian Tire Mastercard program.

On March 16 and March 17, Canadian Tire credit cardholders can collect 30 times the Canadian tire money on select purchases when they shop online.

Yes, your purchases must be made online. And, yes, you must make them with your Canadian Tire credit card. Finally, like other bonus days, you can 30 times back in CT money only on select purchases — not everything.

How can you best use this offer?

First off, don’t let the event tempt you to overspend. Just because Canadian Tire is giving you 30 times in CT money doesn’t mean you absolutely have to buy something on March 16 and 17. In fact, if you’re trying to save money, it might be best to ignore the temptation to spend money you don’t have.

Even if you do have money to spend, that still doesn’t mean you have to. Again, the 30 times back in CT money is for certain eligible purchases. If you don’t find something you need (or want), then don’t worry about it. You’ll save more money by forgoing an unnecessary expense.

Okay, okay, but let’s say you want something from Canadian Tire — something you suspect will be eligible for the 30 times deal. How should you proceed?

Easy. Look for a way to stack.

Recall that when you stack rewards at Canadian Tire, you basically use two or more offers to earn extra Canadian Tire money.

Here’s how stacking typically works: Canadian Tire will send you a personalized offer. For instance, if you frequently buy your oil from Canadian Tire, it might send you an offer to earn more CT money when you purchase your preferred brand of oil. On top of that, all oil might earn a certain amount of cash back. And, finally, you might get CT money back for hitting a certain spending threshold. Combine all three of these offers, and voila — you stack them.

Now, back to the bonus days. In the days and weeks leading up to those days, pay attention to personalized offers sent to your email. If you find one that interest you, save it. Also pay attention to other offers, too, such as store-wide discounts on certain products.

If you have a personalized offer, along with a storewide discount, plus the 30 times on the bonus days, you could easily find yourself amassing a significant amount of Canadian Tire money.

How can you start stacking Canadian Tire rewards?

First, you’ll need to sign up for Canadian Tire’s rewards program. There’s no fee involved — you just need to provide your email, and you can become a member. Over time, Canadian Tire will start to recognize your everyday purchases. When that happens, it’ll send you personalized rewards, which is when the fun can start.

But if you want to participate in the Canadian Tire bonus days, you’ll need to get a Canadian Tire Mastercard. If you’re a regular shopper at Canadian Tire, this card should probably already be in your arsenal. If you’re not, well, take a look at some of Canada’s top rewards cards to find one that better suits you.