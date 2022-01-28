Home » Investing » Passive Income 101: 2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks to Buy on the Way Down

Passive Income 101: 2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks to Buy on the Way Down

Investors looking to play the value and dividend side of the trade in 2022 should consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and another top passive-income stock.

Posted by Joey Frenette Last Updated
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Although the recent market correction has targeted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, many value names with dividends were dragged down in the wreckage. For passive-income investors looking for a bit more yield, it’s a great time to get in with the S&P 500 now officially in that previously elusive correction territory.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two TSX stocks that were dragged down but probably should have held their own. With the Bank of Canada (BoC) holding off on its rate hike, inflation could stick around for a while longer, perhaps much longer than expected, driving home the case for buying and holding quality high yielders on this latest dip.

Consider shares of well-run retail REIT SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and pipeline behemoth Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). Both stocks sport juicy yields north of the 6% mark and are an intriguing value after being dragged lower over the past few weeks.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT is fresh off a nearly 9% decline, propelling the yield back above the 6.1% level. After having bounced back from the worst of 2020 lockdowns, shares of the REIT are now in the process of flatlining around that $30 mark. Indeed, most of the money has already been made in the name. That said, I think the 6% yield is worth grabbing for passive-income investors who are looking for a great bang for their buck. Undoubtedly, the past two years’ worth of upside is out of the cards, even as we move closer to endemic territory.

With a solid long-term plan to diversify its book into residential real estate, however, there’s still a pathway to a new all-time high, perhaps the $40 mark over the next three years. Indeed, retail real estate is hard to get behind, even best-in-breed ones. But Smart is more than just a strip mall play; it’s more of a play on finding the perfect symbiosis of residential and retail, as I’ve noted in prior pieces.

With a solid management team and an improving narrative, it’s hard to ignore SRU.UN, even if shares stay stuck in the $30-31 range for longer. The big distribution can help you bring the fight to inflation, and in a year where prospective returns are lower, that’s the most that passive income-investors could ask for.

Enbridge

Enbridge is the dividend heavyweight that needs no introduction. The company has been rallying alongside energy prices of late, and investors seem to appreciate the firm’s ability to keep its dividend alive through the volatility storm of 2020. Moving ahead, investors can expect more of the same from the firm, frequent dividend raises, and a good shot at continued momentum through year’s end.

Although the stock isn’t the same steal it was over a year ago, shares are still trading at a very modest multiple, given how much the environment has improved in recent quarters. While Enbridge isn’t as sensitive to oil price movements, it will benefit as its clients do. Booming energy demand and continued operational improvement are painting a pretty picture for that juicy dividend, currently yielding 6.6%. Indeed, dividends and fundamentals matter now more than ever. As the growth trade fades, look for discounted names like Enbridge to pick up the slack for broader markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Smart REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Smart REIT.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Ethereum a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and is valued at a market cap of US$286 billion. While …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Forget Crypto: Buy These Canadian ETFs instead

| Kay Ng

I was going to write about popular crypto stocks and ETFs. But on reviewing their recent returns, they have pretty …

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Investing

1 ETF to Bank On With a TFSA in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Kicking off 2022 with a considerable amount of volatility was the last thing new investors wanted, but with a slew …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Dividend investing is one of the best approaches to stock market investing with a long-term view. Allocating a significant portion of …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10 Times

| Daniel Da Costa

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is one of the most basic valuation metrics for investors to find cheap Canadian stocks. It …

Read more »

Freight Train
Investing

CP Stock Drops After Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Pacific Railway’s (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock price fell on Friday morning, as the railway stock reported its fourth quarter of 2021. …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

Passive Income: How to Get $437 Per Month in Your TFSA!

| Andrew Button

Did you know that you can earn up to $437 tax-free every single month in your TFSA? All it takes …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Is Cheap: Should You Buy it Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) had a strong start to 2022, rising by 8.93% between January 4 and January 17, 2022. The …

Read more »