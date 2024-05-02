Member Login
Topicus Stock is Down 10% as Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

Topicus Stock is Down 10% as Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) is down 10% from 52-week highs, and earnings didn’t help. But now could be a perfect time to jump on board.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
Image source: Getty Images

It’s the start of a new year for companies, and earnings are being watched closely. Especially of interest is stocks that have a proven track record over the last year, and whether they can strike gold twice. But one company struggling a touch is Topicus (TSXV:TOI).

Shares of Topicus stock fell slightly after reported first quarter earnings per share (EPS) that missed estimates by a fairly high margin. So let’s see what happened, and if it could mark an opportunity rather than a risk.

What happened

For the first quarter of 2024, Topicus stock reported revenue that hit €306.6 million, with net income at €28.3 million. Acquisitions were completed with a total value of €54 million. Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter. So why the drop?

For that we can look to past earnings reports to see if they offer any clues. In this case, let’s go back to the second quarter of 2023. Here, revenue came in at €272.1 million, with net income at €23.5 million. Acquisitions hit a total value of €71.1 million as well.

By the third quarter, revenue climbed further to €278.8 million, with net income higher at €28.3 million, and a total acquisition value at just €7.4 million. Rounding out the year, the company reported €309.7 million in revenue, €42.5 million in net income, and €28.5 million in acquisitions.

So clearly it seems that the rub comes down to a drop in quarter-over-quarter earnings. Revenue and net income both dropped, with lower costs in terms of acquisitions. So in the first quarter, Topicus stock had to shell out more cash on acquisitions, while earning less.

Now what

The question is whether this will matter long term, and honestly I don’t believe so. A small decrease in quarter-over-quarter earnings led to a slight drop in share price. But that’s compared to the booms we’ve seen in the past.

Overall, Topicus stock is a solid company with a solid and stable future ahead. Topicus is a technology company that specializes in creating software solutions for various industries, including government, healthcare, finance, education, and more. Founded in the Netherlands, Topicus has grown to become a prominent player in the software development scene, offering a wide range of products and services tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

Furthermore, one of the key aspects of Topicus is its focus on vertical markets, meaning that it develops software solutions designed for specific industries rather than offering one-size-fits-all products. This approach allows Topicus stock to deeply understand the unique challenges and requirements of each industry it serves, enabling the company to deliver highly specialized and effective solutions.

All together, the company has set itself up to corner niche markets in the software sector. This it has learned to do effectively from the management of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). And it’s why shares have surged 30% in the last year alone. Though now, shares are down from 52-week highs by about 9%.

Bottom line

Topicus stock may have dropped, but honestly not by much. And there wasn’t an overly enormous reaction to earnings. Instead, I would see this dip as a time to get in on the stock. It provides long-term growth opportunities that are endless when it comes to software, making this company a stellar consideration on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

