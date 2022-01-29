Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » 2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy on This Dip

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy on This Dip

These two top metaverse cryptocurrencies could be top picks for long-term investors to buy on this recent market-driven dip.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Last Updated
| More on:
Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

After Facebook rebranded itself to Meta Platforms in 2021, the metaverse has become a hot topic — or (dare I say it?) a buzzword. Accordingly, metaverse cryptocurrencies have exploded in interest, with these blockchain-based games seeing rapid adoption.

The rise of virtual worlds, and the ability for users to spend their time accumulating crypto assets while doing so, sounds great. However, this sector has its fair share of detractors.

For those looking to take a bullish stance on the metaverse, here are two top metaverse cryptocurrencies to consider on this recent dip.

Top metaverse cryptocurrencies: Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a top play-to-earn game in the crypto world that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention. This networks native AXS token saw a late-September airdrop as well as a move to allow staking of AXS token. Besides the utility generated by playing the Axie Infinity play-to-earn game, this announcement offers more reasons to investors to hold AXS. 

A majority of the tokens that undertake an airdrop have witnessed a surge in interest. This was undoubtedly the case with AXS, too. 

However, many suggest the impacts of airdrops are short term in nature. Accordingly, this platform’s staking implementation may generate more “sticky” interest over a period of time. Staking enables investors to earn AXS rewards just by staking these tokens. This offers an entirely new investing thesis for individuals bullish on this play-to-earn metaverse space.

Moreover, AXS offers investors with more than just a metaverse game — a key draw for a majority of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The Axie Infinity team recently came up with its own decentralized exchange named Katana. This decentralized exchange enables investors to get involved in yield farming, further generating another potential passive-income stream for AXS token holders.

Thus, Axie Infinity has a number of drivers that could bolster this token’s value over time. This token is down more than 70% from its peak.

Enjin Coin

Another metaverse cryptocurrency that’s down considerably from its highs is Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ). This token is down more than 65% from its peak but has held more stable than many of its peers.

That’s likely because Enjin’s team has done a very good job of raising money recently. The crypto platform recently announced the forming of its Efinity Metaverse Fund, a $100 million fund to support metaverse projects on Efinity. Enjin Coin is likely to use the Efinity Metaverse Fund for the growth of its developer base. 

Enjin Coin undoubtedly appears to be a compelling blockchain and cryptocurrency option worth considering for investors. It essentially offers the “plumbing” for cryptocurrency metaverse projects to take off the ground. Enjin Coin enables developers to introduce in-game tokens and NFTs — a significant factor several individuals consider as a reason to own this token.

All in all, ENJ is a higher-risk, high-growth option and a top choice for individuals having higher-risk tolerance levels. That said, this is another project I’m bullish on right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms, Inc.

More on Cryptocurrency

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: 3 Reasons to Stay Away in February

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) put together a tremendous run in 2021, running in stride with a red-hot North American stock market. Moreover, …

Read more »

risk/reward
Cryptocurrency

Why Is Solana the Next Cryptocurrency on My Shopping List?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies have allowed investors to generate exponential gains in the last decade. However, the volatility and lack of regulation associated …

Read more »

warning or alert
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Crash 2022: Is the Winter Coming?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People shouldn’t be surprised anymore whenever Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) sharply drops like it did on January 21, 2022. It fell 10.38% …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Should You Sell Shiba Inu for Other High Potential Cryptocurrencies?

| Daniel Da Costa

There were several cryptocurrencies that gained popularity and earned investors major rewards in 2021. One of the biggest gainers, though, …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Cryptocurrency

Why Solana Could Be the Cryptocurrency to Own in 2022

| Chris MacDonald

One of the best performers in 2021 in the cryptocurrency world, Solana (CRYTO:SOL) has inspired a tremendous amount of interest from retail …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Ethereum a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and is valued at a market cap of US$286 billion. While …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Forget Crypto: Buy These Canadian ETFs instead

| Kay Ng

I was going to write about popular crypto stocks and ETFs. But on reviewing their recent returns, they have pretty …

Read more »

Choose a path
Cryptocurrency

Time to Buy Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) in February 2022? Not Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) was once the third-largest digital asset in the world after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unfortunately, the crypto lost favour …

Read more »