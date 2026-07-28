I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution could buy a growing dividend from Tim Hortons’s parent, with global expansion doing much of the heavy lifting.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

A $7,000 buy gets about 67 shares and roughly $250 yearly income, but debt and consumer spending swings add risk.

If my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) already had a diversified foundation, I’d be comfortable directing the full $7,000 contribution toward a single high-quality dividend stock. That’s a concentrated move, so the company would need recurring revenue, room to grow its payout, and several ways to expand earnings. A giant yield flashing like a neon “buy me” sign wouldn’t cut it.

Source: Getty Images

But first: Goals

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although that doesn’t mean every Canadian can automatically contribute that amount today. Your available room also reflects unused room carried forward, earlier contributions, and withdrawals. Check your own records before contributing, because an overcontribution can trigger a monthly tax.

A withdrawal is added back to your available room the following calendar year. Meanwhile, investment income and withdrawals generally stay out of taxable income and don’t reduce federal income-tested benefits. That makes a TFSA an especially useful home for an investment that can compound for years.

What should investors demand from that investment? Start with a sensible yield, a durable business, and earnings growth capable of supporting future raises. The best Canadian dividend stocks don’t merely send out cash. They retain enough capital to make tomorrow’s company larger than today’s.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

The dividend stock I’d buy

That brings me to Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). Canadians know it as the owner of Tim Hortons, yet the company also owns Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. Those familiar brands give a new TFSA contribution exposure to consumer spending across more than 120 countries and territories, not just the price of oil or Canadian interest rates.

Most restaurants are run by franchisees. RBI stock, therefore, collects royalties and other fees, while its partners supply much of the capital needed to open and operate locations. The arrangement can produce attractive, repeatable cash flow as restaurant sales and the store count rise. Nearly 33,000 restaurants also provide scale that a smaller chain would struggle to copy.

Is the growth story working?

The latest quarter offered encouraging evidence. First-quarter consolidated system-wide sales rose 6.2% year over year, while comparable sales improved 3.2%. Burger King’s U.S. comparable sales climbed 5.8%, suggesting its multi-year turnaround investments are gaining traction. International system-wide sales grew an even stronger 11.1%, giving RBI stock another growth engine.

Management still expects at least 8% organic adjusted operating-income growth in 2026. RBI stock also declared a US$0.65 quarterly dividend, up from US$0.62 a year earlier, and the TSX shares currently offer an indicated yield near 3.5%. That isn’t a lottery-ticket yield, but a credible starting return with room for growth.

The shares recently traded near $104.19, or roughly 24 times trailing earnings. That looks reasonable for a global franchisor targeting steady same-store sales, new restaurant openings, and rising operating income. Investors aren’t being asked to pay a nosebleed multiple for the privilege of collecting a mid-single-digit growth story and a growing dividend.

Earning income

At that recent price, $7,000 would buy 67 whole shares, bringing in almost $250 in annual income, before returns.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT QSR $104.46 67 $3.69 $247.23 Quarterly $6,998.82

This isn’t risk-free comfort food. RBI stock carries meaningful debt, and cost-conscious customers can visit less often when household budgets tighten. Weakness at Popeyes remains a sore spot, while franchisee economics must stay healthy enough to support renovations and expansion. A disappointing turnaround or slower restaurant growth could pressure the shares.

Bottom line

Still, a reasonable valuation, an improving Burger King business, international expansion, and a growing quarterly payout make RBI stock a compelling home for my full 2026 contribution. Reinvesting those dividends would quietly add shares while the brands add restaurants, allowing one year’s TFSA room to keep working long after 2026 is over.