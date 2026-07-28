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I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution could buy a growing dividend from Tim Hortons’s parent, with global expansion doing much of the heavy lifting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Restaurant Brands owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse, collecting recurring franchise fees across 120+ countries.
  • Recent results show improving sales and momentum at Burger King U.S., supporting continued earnings and dividend growth.
  • A $7,000 buy gets about 67 shares and roughly $250 yearly income, but debt and consumer spending swings add risk.

If my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) already had a diversified foundation, I’d be comfortable directing the full $7,000 contribution toward a single high-quality dividend stock. That’s a concentrated move, so the company would need recurring revenue, room to grow its payout, and several ways to expand earnings. A giant yield flashing like a neon “buy me” sign wouldn’t cut it.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

But first: Goals

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although that doesn’t mean every Canadian can automatically contribute that amount today. Your available room also reflects unused room carried forward, earlier contributions, and withdrawals. Check your own records before contributing, because an overcontribution can trigger a monthly tax.

A withdrawal is added back to your available room the following calendar year. Meanwhile, investment income and withdrawals generally stay out of taxable income and don’t reduce federal income-tested benefits. That makes a TFSA an especially useful home for an investment that can compound for years.

What should investors demand from that investment? Start with a sensible yield, a durable business, and earnings growth capable of supporting future raises. The best Canadian dividend stocks don’t merely send out cash. They retain enough capital to make tomorrow’s company larger than today’s.

The dividend stock I’d buy

That brings me to Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). Canadians know it as the owner of Tim Hortons, yet the company also owns Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. Those familiar brands give a new TFSA contribution exposure to consumer spending across more than 120 countries and territories, not just the price of oil or Canadian interest rates.

Most restaurants are run by franchisees. RBI stock, therefore, collects royalties and other fees, while its partners supply much of the capital needed to open and operate locations. The arrangement can produce attractive, repeatable cash flow as restaurant sales and the store count rise. Nearly 33,000 restaurants also provide scale that a smaller chain would struggle to copy.

Is the growth story working?

The latest quarter offered encouraging evidence. First-quarter consolidated system-wide sales rose 6.2% year over year, while comparable sales improved 3.2%. Burger King’s U.S. comparable sales climbed 5.8%, suggesting its multi-year turnaround investments are gaining traction. International system-wide sales grew an even stronger 11.1%, giving RBI stock another growth engine.

Management still expects at least 8% organic adjusted operating-income growth in 2026. RBI stock also declared a US$0.65 quarterly dividend, up from US$0.62 a year earlier, and the TSX shares currently offer an indicated yield near 3.5%. That isn’t a lottery-ticket yield, but a credible starting return with room for growth.

The shares recently traded near $104.19, or roughly 24 times trailing earnings. That looks reasonable for a global franchisor targeting steady same-store sales, new restaurant openings, and rising operating income. Investors aren’t being asked to pay a nosebleed multiple for the privilege of collecting a mid-single-digit growth story and a growing dividend.

Earning income

At that recent price, $7,000 would buy 67 whole shares, bringing in almost $250 in annual income, before returns.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
QSR$104.4667$3.69$247.23Quarterly$6,998.82

This isn’t risk-free comfort food. RBI stock carries meaningful debt, and cost-conscious customers can visit less often when household budgets tighten. Weakness at Popeyes remains a sore spot, while franchisee economics must stay healthy enough to support renovations and expansion. A disappointing turnaround or slower restaurant growth could pressure the shares.

Bottom line

Still, a reasonable valuation, an improving Burger King business, international expansion, and a growing quarterly payout make RBI stock a compelling home for my full 2026 contribution. Reinvesting those dividends would quietly add shares while the brands add restaurants, allowing one year’s TFSA room to keep working long after 2026 is over.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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