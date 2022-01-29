Home » Investing » 3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

These three TSX stocks are perfect for TFSA investors looking for long-term holdings that should bring in cash for decades and decades.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Last Updated
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index remains in a precarious position for investors wanting options for their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA). The combination of waiting on U.S. interest rates, a tech crash, and the ongoing pandemic continue to weigh heavily on the markets. But it’s also a time for long-term TFSA investors to seek out opportunities among TSX stocks.

There is an incredible amount of cheap TSX stocks on the market today. But they won’t last forever. With that in mind, here are the three I would buy and hold in an TFSA today.

Done saving drama for their mama

The family feud within Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) seems to be over, and analysts are quite pleased about it. Now, TFSA investors have an attractive entry point to get in on Rogers stock. Especially with the growth potential from its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications.

The last quarter produced better-than-expected results for Rogers stock, making it one of the few TSX stocks to do so. The company now has a solid 2022 outlook, and once it catches up with fibre-to-the-home should zoom back to first place with all this growth potential. Analysts have increased their target price for Rogers, with a consensus target price of $74. That’s a potential upside of 15% as of writing.

It’s one of the TSX stocks trading around value territory, trading at 20.35 times earnings. It also offers a dividend yield of 3.24% as of writing.

A merger of equals on the path to glory

Long-term investors will also benefit from the recent merger of equals between Agnico Eagle Mine (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold. Agnico stock in particular offers an incredibly attractive entry point as well for long-term investors, according to analysts.

Shares of Agnico were down 6.8% since the merger announcement, while its peers that are just as large were up. When the deal closes mid-February, Agnico stock should be one of the TSX stocks soaring as the market rebounds. Its annual gold production should reach 3.5 million ounces this year. Furthermore, it has low geopolitical risk, a huge benefit in the mining industry.

Analysts recently upgraded the stock for TFSA investors, with an average target price of $93 per share. That’s a whopping 60% upside as of writing. It trades at a valuable 17.45 times earnings, with a dividend of 3.03%.

Power into the future

For TFSA investors wanting super long-term TSX stocks, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a strong option, according to analysts. The company could be the best long-term investment for those wanting exposure to offshore wind farms. The company continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, creating stable free cash flow through its assets and contracts.

Northland stock is likely to see more merger and acquisition activity this year, providing more clarity on future projects as well. And yet it trades far below the target price of $48.25 per share at just $35.35 as of writing. That’s a potential upside of 37% as of writing.

Furthermore, it’s one of the TSX stocks trading near oversold territory, with a relative strength index of just 38 as of writing. Plus, there’s a dividend yield of 3.41%. All together, these three TSX stocks offer solid growth and dividends that will last a lifetime.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap TSX Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a 2022 Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today continues to be a place of misery for a lot of Motley Fool investors. The Index lost …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10 Times

| Daniel Da Costa

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is one of the most basic valuation metrics for investors to find cheap Canadian stocks. It …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Get Taxed by Surprise: The TFSA’s Dirty Little Secret

| Andrew Button

Did you know that you can be taxed in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? It’s not common knowledge, but it’s …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Do You Need Bonds in Your Investment Portfolio?

| Kay Ng

The traditional investment portfolio would have a bond and equity component. Do you really need bonds in your investment portfolio? …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best ETFs to Buy in February

| Daniel Da Costa

After all that’s gone on in the stock market over the last couple of months, there are many high-quality ETFs …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

Planning to Invest? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the Canadian stock market currently going through a downturn, now’s the time to be investing in TSX stocks. The …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top ETFs for Tax-Free Passive Income in Retirement

| Andrew Button

Looking to earn copious amounts of tax-free passive income in retirement? If so, it pays to hold dividend ETFs in …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy During a Market Bottom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to go through a turbulent beginning to 2022. In fact, as of writing it hit …

Read more »