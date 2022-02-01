Home » Investing » 4 Value Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

4 Value Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these four Canadian stocks could outperform this year.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Last Updated
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

With the Federal Reserve indicating it will hike interest rates this year, I expect value stocks to outperform growth stocks. Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs, thus hurting the margins of growth stocks, which require higher capital to fund their growth initiatives. So, here are the four value stocks that could outperform the broader equity markets this year.

goeasy

Amid the recent correction in the broader equity market, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has lost over 32% of its stock value compared to its September highs. The pullback has also dragged its valuation down, with its forward price-to-earnings multiple standing at 12.9. Meanwhile, the company’s growth prospects look healthy. The improvement in economic activities could drive its loan portfolio. The company is strengthening its digital assets, venturing into newer markets, and increasing its penetration to drive growth.

Given the favourable business environment and its growth initiatives, goeasy’s management expects its loan portfolio to reach $3 billion by the end of next year, representing a 50% growth from $2 billion in December 2021. Meanwhile, the company also rewards its shareholders by raising its dividend at a healthy rate, which is encouraging. So, given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I expect goeasy to outperform this year.

Savaria

My second pick is Savaria (TSX:SIS), which produces and markets mobility solutions. The company has been under pressure over the last few months, with its stock price falling close to 20% in the previous four months. Amid the correction, the company’s forward price-to-sales and forward price-to-earnings ratios have declined to 1.6 and 21.9, respectively.

Meanwhile, the demand for the company’s products could grow in the coming quarters amid an aging population and rising income levels. Meanwhile, the company has expanded its product offerings, strengthened its production capabilities, and broadened its distribution network through the acquisition of Handicare. The acquisition could also diversify its revenue streams while improving efficiency. Meanwhile, it also rewards its shareholder with a monthly dividend. Its forward yield currently stands at 2.76%. So, I am bullish on Savaria.

Suncor Energy

Amid supply constraints, rising geopolitical tensions, and increasing demand, oil prices have crossed $85/barrel. Meanwhile, analysts are projecting oil prices to rise further to reach $100 /barrel this year. Higher oil prices could boost the profitability of oil-producing companies, such as Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Meanwhile, the company has strengthened its production capabilities and expects to boost its upstream production by 5% this year.

The management expects its refinery utilization rate to increase amid the growing demand for petroleum products. Also, its cost-cutting initiatives, lower debt levels, and share repurchases could boost its financials in the coming quarters. Despite its healthy growth prospects, Suncor Energy trades at an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.3. Additionally, the company had doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.42 per share in October, with its forward yield at 4.63%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

My final pick is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN), which trades at a 20% discount from its 52-week high. Amid the steep pullback, the company’s forward price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 18.6. Meanwhile, the company operates low-risk businesses and highly regulated, renewable power-producing facilities that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Meanwhile, Algonquin Power & Utilities plans to invest around $12.4 billion over the next five years, expanding its utility and power-producing assets. Along with these investments, its strong underlying businesses, favourable rate revisions, and strategic acquisitions could boost its financials in the coming quarters. So, Algonquin Power & Utilities could be an excellent buy in this volatile environment. Also, it pays a quarterly dividend, with its forward yield at  4.78%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Savaria Corp. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $350 in Passive Income Every Month With These Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is what we all want. Whereas active income comes from your day job, passive income is the cash …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Which Restaurant Stock Is the Best to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

There are several high-quality restaurant stocks to buy in Canada, especially if you’re a dividend investor. And luckily for investors, …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

| Kay Ng

Some retirees are keeping their money safe by placing it in their savings accounts. Others are getting higher interest income …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are finally having their day in the sun. Indeed, growth stocks have outshined value-oriented equities for quite some …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have risen in popularity in recent years. These funds offer you the opportunity to invest in a basket …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn Up to 7.15% on Less Than $3.25 Seed Money

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation is the major concern of Canadian families and households in 2022. The 4.8% inflation reading in December 2021 was …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $460,000 in Just 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed RRSP to buy top stocks that will hopefully build a substantial fund for retirement. …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive-Income Growth Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Generating a passive-income stream or creating a retirement nest egg that continues to give back are what most investors are …

Read more »