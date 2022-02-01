Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

Are you retired and need more income? It’s time to explore high-yield dividend stocks like Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC).

Posted by Kay Ng Last Updated
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Some retirees are keeping their money safe by placing it in their savings accounts. Others are getting higher interest income by storing money in GICs, while ensuring that the maturity dates are in time to cater to their spending needs.

Retirees should consider putting money they don’t need for a long time in dividend stocks in TFSA investing accounts for more income. From the TFSA, you can conveniently withdraw the dividend income tax free. The withdrawals won’t affect other benefits such as your Old Age Security.

With a long-term investing mindset in your TFSA, you can ride out market volatility. Choose a basket of quality dividend stocks to invest in and aim to buy them when they trade at good valuations.

One dividend stock that could be a good candidate for juicy retirement income is Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC). The life and health insurance company has made a comeback from the financial crisis of 2007/08. Since 2012, the dividend stock has increased its earnings per share by about 11%.

A cheap dividend stock

It seems the market isn’t giving enough credit for Manulife’s stable results since 2012, though. At $26.54 per share, at writing, the dividend stock trades at a 2019 price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 8.9. I use the 2019 ratio as a gauge for normal valuation, because last year’s results aren’t fully out yet.

In the first three quarters of 2021, Manulife reported earnings per share of $2.51, up 23% year over year. The return on equity was 13.7%, up from 10.8% in the same period a year ago.

The financial results for Q4 2021 will be released on the evening of February 9. But for the full year 2021, the consensus expectation is solid results. And the consensus indicates it’s trading at a dirt-cheap forward P/E of about 7.6.

Other than steady, growing earnings, in the long run, the stock should also benefit from the expected rising interest rates, as about 83% of its portfolio is in fixed-income assets, including 34% in corporate bonds and 18% in government bonds.

Earn more retirement income with Manulife stock

Manulife stock is a proud Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Specifically, it has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years. This dividend-growth streak aligns with its earnings recovery that was initiated in 2012. Its earnings have become more stable since then. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at less than 40% of earnings, which will help support safe dividend payouts.

Currently, Manulife’s quarterly dividends add up to $1.32 per share annually. That’s a juicy yield of close to 5%. Consequently, the dividend stock is a good candidate for juicy retirement income. For example, $15,000 invested in Manulife today would generate passive income of close to $750 a year.

Again, do not park all your money in Manulife, no matter how cheap it may be. Retirees should diversify the risk in their retirement portfolios. The dividend stock portion should be diversified across a basket of at least 10 solid dividend stocks in different industries to ensure the stocks aren’t affected by the same operating challenges.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Manulife.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $350 in Passive Income Every Month With These Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is what we all want. Whereas active income comes from your day job, passive income is the cash …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Which Restaurant Stock Is the Best to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

There are several high-quality restaurant stocks to buy in Canada, especially if you’re a dividend investor. And luckily for investors, …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are finally having their day in the sun. Indeed, growth stocks have outshined value-oriented equities for quite some …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have risen in popularity in recent years. These funds offer you the opportunity to invest in a basket …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn Up to 7.15% on Less Than $3.25 Seed Money

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation is the major concern of Canadian families and households in 2022. The 4.8% inflation reading in December 2021 was …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $460,000 in Just 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed RRSP to buy top stocks that will hopefully build a substantial fund for retirement. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Value Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the Federal Reserve indicating it will hike interest rates this year, I expect value stocks to outperform growth stocks. …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive-Income Growth Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Generating a passive-income stream or creating a retirement nest egg that continues to give back are what most investors are …

Read more »