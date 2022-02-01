With these five remote opportunities, you can fund your retirement dreams without committing to a full-time job.

Who Says You Have to Quit Working in Retirement? 5 High-Paying Remote Jobs for Retirees

As we expected, 2022 isn’t exactly the best year for retirees. High inflation continues to eat into our savings accounts, and with the stock market’s erratic movements, you might be retiring on much less than you originally planned.

For Canadians who want to retire in 2022 but don’t have the savings, there is another option: you could find a job that lets you work from home.

While remote work is still, well, work, it allows more freedom than working in an office. It gives you money, not to mention purpose, while also allowing you to work wherever you want and, often, whenever you want.

These days, there are so many high-paying remote jobs on the market, you’re bound to find something you love. Let’s take a look at just five remote positions that could help you earn money in retirement.

1. Consultant

Average salary: $26 to $33 per hour

You have experience. So, why not leverage what you’ve learned and consult for companies?

As a consultant, you help companies solve problems, implement solutions, and develop strategies to resolve future issues. You can work in a variety of fields from law firms to tech companies, and because you don’t work for the company, you could consult for numerous different companies, all within your line of business.

Consulting is great for those Canadians who still enjoy their line of work but would like to have more control over their schedule. As a consultant, you don’t have to give up what you do: you just give up who you work for.

2. Airbnb host

Estimated earnings: $3,900 per year

Perhaps you don’t need a work-from-home job. Perhaps, instead, you just need to spruce up your spare rooms and rent them on Airbnb.

In fact, if you’re really ambitious, you could rent out spare rooms not just on Airbnb but to renters and homebuyers who are struggling to buy a house in today’s red-hot housing market.

Of course, you’ll have to consider taxes. As a business venture, you’ll likely need to set aside around 30% of your Airbnb profits (or your rental income). Regardless of taxes, renting out your space can be a great source of passive income — even better when combined with another work-from-home job.

3. Bookkeeper

Estimated salary: Between $16 to $38 per hour

Those with accounting skills are in luck: bookkeepers are nearly always in high demand. As a virtual bookkeeper, you can manage accounts and payroll for numerous companies without ever going into an office again.

4. Editor

Estimated salary: Between $25 to $50 per hour

If you have an eye for grammar mistakes and know where to place commas and how to fix misplaced modifiers, you might want to take on some proofreading work. Editors are often paid by the project, which means the faster you can edit, the more money you can make per hour.

5. Career coach

Estimated salary: Between $20 to $26 per hour

If you’re not keen on consulting companies, you could consult individuals. Yes, becoming a virtual career coach could be a lucrative opportunity, not to mention one that’s deeply fulfilling. As a coach, you have the chance to inspire the next generation — or at least teach them the critical thinking and communication skills they need to advance in their careers.

Other remote jobs you might want to consider

If none of these interest you, there’s good news: the list of remote jobs for retirees is fairly long. Here are some other side gigs you might want to pick up: