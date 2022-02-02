Home » Investing » 3 Industry Leaders to Buy for Powerful Growth

3 Industry Leaders to Buy for Powerful Growth

Industry leaders that consistently grow to retain the top spot they have gained can be powerful growth additions to your portfolio.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

“Power growth” is something different investors interpret differently. Some consider power growth to come from rapid growth stocks that can grow investors’ capital several times over in a matter of months. Others attribute it to reliable long-term growth momentum. And if you are looking to invest in the safety of industry leaders with the most refined competitive edges, the latter is the interpretation you would have to accept.

The banking leader

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) isn’t just the largest bank in Canada (by market cap and in some other categories) and one of the largest in North America; it’s also one of the best growers in the sector. Its 10-year CAGR, which is currently 14.8%, is usually in the second spot among the Big Six. The bank has diversified revenue sources, which lends credibility to its financial stability and, by extension, its dividends.

Its 3.3% yield, which can be significantly higher if you buy the bank during the next correction, is another reason to consider this stable banking giant. While the second-largest bank in Canada is catching up to the leader, Royal Bank still retains its edge. It also enjoys its position as the largest company on the TSX (by market cap) when it’s not dethroned by Shopify.

The REIT leader

While dividends are usually the highlight of REITs, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), the largest REIT (by market cap) in Canada, is cherished more for its growth potential and prospects. And it’s easy to see why. Its 2.6% yield is easily eclipsed by the robust and sustainable 10-year CAGR of 13.2%, which has slumped quite a bit due to the correction phase the REIT is going through (14% down from its peak, as of writing).

The REIT is currently underpriced as well as discounted. However, the correction phase is expected to continue for a while longer, so you may want to wait for it to reach its peak. The lower you buy, the better it might be for your long-term growth and from a value perspective. But you will also be able to lock in a much more attractive yield.

A railway leader

Calling Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) the industry leader might overstate the railway “industry” of Canada, as there are only a handful of publicly listed railway companies in the country. But with a market cap of $106 billion, the railway company comes ahead of the second-largest player, Canadian Pacific.

As a century-old company with deep roots in the community, CNR’s competitive edge is well defined. It’s also an established Dividend Aristocrat, but the 1.6% yield cannot be considered more than icing on the cake that is its capital-appreciation potential, which is evident from its 10-year CAGR of 16.6%.

The railway has an impressive presence in North America, with its network spanning over 20,000 miles.

Foolish takeaway

The three growth stocks represent leaders in their respective industries, so the growth comes with a lot of stability. However, you may have to compromise on the “magnitude” of growth the companies offer. You can make up for this small limitation by holding on to the companies long enough.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

| Adam Othman

Any dividend stock can technically become a “high-yield” stock if it falls hard enough. But not all high-yield dividend stocks …

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Make a Fortune From 3 Value Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven way to ensure recurring income streams. People holding dividend stocks usually receive regular payouts every …

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend ETFs: Which Is the Best?

| Kay Ng

Let me guess! You’re probably here because you want income and your investments to be diversified right away. You’re exploring …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $350 in Passive Income Every Month With These Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is what we all want. Whereas active income comes from your day job, passive income is the cash …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Which Restaurant Stock Is the Best to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

There are several high-quality restaurant stocks to buy in Canada, especially if you’re a dividend investor. And luckily for investors, …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

| Kay Ng

Some retirees are keeping their money safe by placing it in their savings accounts. Others are getting higher interest income …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are finally having their day in the sun. Indeed, growth stocks have outshined value-oriented equities for quite some …

Read more »