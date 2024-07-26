1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) was once a darling on the TSX, but even with an 8.7% dividend yield, there are risks associated with investing today.

If investors had a crystal ball that could look into the future, I still don’t believe they would believe what 2024 had in store – especially when it comes to a top Dividend Aristocrat like BCE (TSX:BCE).

The company has more than just fallen from grace. Despite still holding the position as one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada, it’s been a struggle. And that’s to say the least.

Yet now, with shares down 20% in the last year and the company working on its debts, could it be time to buy? Especially when considering that sweet dividend yield at 8.7%?

What happened

The telecommunications sector is highly competitive, and BCE has faced increased competition from other providers. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced margins, impacting overall financial performance .

The industry is subject to stringent regulations, which can affect operational flexibility and profitability. Additionally, BCE’s substantial capital expenditures for network upgrades and expansions, while necessary for long-term growth, have weighed on short-term financial results .

Now, concerns about BCE’s debt levels have also been a factor. High levels of debt can limit a company’s financial flexibility and increase vulnerability to interest rate hikes and economic downturns. All this led to a falling share price that still hasn’t recovered.

Recent earnings

As of the first quarter of 2024, BCE reported revenues of $6.01 billion, a slight decrease from $6.05 billion in the same period the previous year. Net earnings dropped dramatically by 42% to $457 million, and earnings per share (EPS) fell by 44.3% to $0.44.

BCE’s latest earnings report indicates mixed results. While the company managed to meet the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72 for Q1 2024, revenues were slightly below expectations. This performance reflects the ongoing pressures in the telecommunications sector, including competitive intensity and regulatory challenges.

The company’s cash flows from operating activities were $13 billion, down 9.2% from the previous year, highlighting some operational headwinds. So, what now?

Looking ahead

BCE is expected to report its next quarterly earnings on August 1. Analysts project modest growth in EPS to $0.79 for the second quarter . The company’s focus on sustainability and strategic investments in network enhancements position it well for long-term growth, though short-term volatility may persist.

Furthermore, BCE’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends remains strong. The upcoming dividend of $0.97 per share reflects its stable payout policy, which is a significant consideration for dividend investors .

Meanwhile, there is value to be had for long-term investors. BCE’s stock price decline in 2024 has brought its valuation to more attractive levels. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 23.7, BCE trades at a discount relative to its historical average. This presents a potential buying opportunity for investors seeking high-yield dividend stocks with a stable market position.

Bottom line

Investors considering BCE stock should weigh the company’s strong dividend yield and stable cash flow against the recent earnings volatility and sector challenges. While the short-term outlook may include continued pressures, BCE’s strategic initiatives and commitment to sustainability could offer substantial long-term value.

For those prioritizing income, BCE remains a compelling choice due to its high dividend yield and consistent payout history. However, potential investors should stay tuned for the upcoming earnings report on August 1 to better assess the company’s performance trajectory.