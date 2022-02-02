Home » Investing » How TFSA Investors Can Make $964/Month in Tax-Free Income

How TFSA Investors Can Make $964/Month in Tax-Free Income

If TFSA investors combine returns with dividends, they could create income of $964 each month by the end of this year.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

It looks like the market bottom may be behind us. After the S&P/TSX Composite Index dipped to three-month lows, there has been a slow climb back up. It had many Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors thinking: what do I do if this happens again?

Luckily, by investing in solid companies that produce dividends, you can keep stability as part of your TFSA portfolio plan. Furthermore, you can generate cash on a quarterly and even monthly basis.

What stocks to choose

As I mentioned, companies that produce dividends are the best to consider. But you also want ones with strong returns. Combined, TFSA investors can create strong passive income streams each and every month. All while remaining tax-free.

On January 1, 2022, Canadians were given an extra $6,000 in contribution room for their TFSAs. That means you now have a total of $81,500 in tax-free contribution room if you were at least 18 in 2009. And any unused room is carried over year after year. So TFSA investors have plenty of room to make the most of their cash.

Create $964 each and every month

While there are plenty of high-yield stocks available for TFSA investors, not all are created equal. Instead, it’s important to look for blue-chip companies. These companies offer long-term growth as well as dividends. That way you can buy and forget the companies, looking forward to decades of strong passive income.

So let’s say you’re a TFSA investor with $81,500 ready to put toward passive income stocks. I would start with these two that can produce $964 per month.

TD Bank

If TFSA investors want growth and income, then Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) should be your top choice of the Big Six Banks. It has paid dividends every year since being founded, becoming a Dividend Aristocrat in the process.

Furthermore, TD stock has solid growth opportunities ahead. It has expanded into the U.S., online, into credit card partnerships, and is the leader in loan payment plans. TD stock offers a dividend yield of 3.44%, which recently increased by 13%. That’s a dividend of $3.56 per share per year. Finally, shares have increased 425% in the last 20 years.

BCE

TFSA investors should also seek out the telecommunications industry these days. This is a constantly moving industry, and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is at the forefront. It holds 60% of the market share in telecom, owns radio and television stations, and continues to expand its fibre-to-the-home and 5G network.

BCE stock continues to be a market beater, and will remain so as few competitors edge in on its space. BCE stock offers TFSA investors a dividend yield of 5.27%, which is due for an increase after a dividend jump last January. You can now receive $3.50 per share per year, and shares have increased 83% in the last decade.

Bottom line

By making $964 per month from these stocks, TFSA investors wouldn’t have to invest all of their contribution room. With $31,500 invested in TD stock, at the same rate an investor could be making $1,050 in dividends each year, and make $6,000 in returns. As for BCE stock, investing the same amount could bring in $1,670 in dividends and $2,844 in returns.

That’s a total of $11,564 in returns in just one year, and about $964 in monthly income for TFSA investors. All with just the click of a few buttons.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Attention Retirees: This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Trading at a Discount of 40%

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing sell-off in equity markets has provided investors with enough options to buy quality stocks at a discount. While …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your financial independence depends on your ability to generate more passive income than your cost of living. Unfortunately, the cost …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »