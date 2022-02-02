Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

These top Canadian dividend stocks look good to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will provide a reliable and growing stream of tax-free earnings.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is one of those stocks that income investors can simply buy for a dividend portfolio and forget for decades.

The company enjoys a wide competitive moat in the Canadian communications sector and has the financial clout to defend its position through investments in fibre optic lines that run right to the premises of the customer. BCE is also spending billions of dollars to build its 5G network that will be the foundation for a variety of new revenue sources in the coming years.

Despite the big capital budget, BCE still generates significant free cash flow to cover its generous dividend and has the flexibility to raise prices on its services whenever it needs extra cash.

The stock is up about 21% in the past 12 months but still looks reasonable at the current price near $66 per share. Revenue from roaming fees should increase in 2022, and the rebound in the media business is expected to continue this year.

Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 5.3% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) garnered a lot of negative attention during its multi-year effort to get the Keystone XL pipeline built. In the end, management had to scrap the oil pipeline project, but investors are now happy the ordeal is in the rearview mirror, and TC Energy is focused on other initiatives.

TC Energy still has a $22 billion capital program on the go with most of the investments focused on the natural gas and power-generation segments of its business. Oil pipelines are still a relatively small part of the overall mix, but the natural gas opportunities look attractive, as North American producers see opportunities to supply high-priced international liquified natural gas (LNG) markets.

TC Energy has more than 90,000 km of natural gas infrastructure and vast gas storage facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company’s Coastal GasLink project will connect natural gas producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new LNG site on the BC coast. The assets TC Energy picked up when it acquired Houston-based Columbia Pipeline Group a few years ago gave the company strategic pipeline infrastructure that runs from key U.S. gas plays to the Gulf Coast.

The board intends to increase the dividend by 3-5% per year over the medium term. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current price near $64.50 can pick up a 5.4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top dividend stock to buy now for TFSA passive income

BCE and TC Energy are leaders in their respective industries and pay generous dividends that should continue to grow at a steady pace and offer above-average yields.

If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on generating passive income as a complement to your OAS, CPP, and company pensions, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TC Energy and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

| Adam Othman

Any dividend stock can technically become a “high-yield” stock if it falls hard enough. But not all high-yield dividend stocks …

Read more »