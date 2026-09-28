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Could You Spot a Problem in Your Parents’ Finances Before It’s Too Late?

Small changes in an older parent’s financial habits can signal problems worth catching before they become expensive.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Unpaid bills, unexplained transfers, or sudden account changes can be warning signs worth asking about.
  • Powers of attorney and joint accounts can help, but both carry risks if set up carelessly.
  • Sun Life combines growing retirement-related businesses with rising earnings and a growing dividend.

A missed phone bill doesn’t sound like a financial emergency. However, if your parents have paid every bill on time for 40 years, it could be worth noticing.

Problems with money rarely announce themselves with a giant red warning light. They can start with duplicate payments, unopened statements, services being cancelled, strange transfers, or someone new becoming unusually interested in an older person’s accounts.

One mistake proves nothing, of course, It’s a pattern that deserves attention.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Look for changes

The Government of Canada lists unpaid bills leading to cancelled services among potential warning signs of elder abuse. Financial abuse can also include pressure to give away money, change a will or power of attorney, sign documents someone doesn’t understand, or add another person to accounts.

Fraud is another risk. I’d pay attention if a parent suddenly starts sending large transfers, buying gift cards, hiding financial conversations, or mentioning an urgent investment or government payment that can’t wait.

The goal isn’t to start auditing your parents. It’s to know enough about how their finances normally work that a meaningful change stands out. That conversation is easier before there’s a problem.

Plan before the crisis

Start with simple questions. Do they know where their income comes from? Which bills are automatic? Where are the important accounts, insurance policies, tax records, and investment statements? Who would they want handling their finances if they couldn’t do it temporarily?

Automatic deposits and bill payments can reduce missed payments, and a properly prepared power of attorney can create a backup plan. That document also deserves care. Federal guidance warns that a power of attorney gives another person significant authority over money and property, while joint account holders can generally withdraw money without getting permission from the other owner. Rules also vary by province or territory.

All in all, I’d avoid casually adding an adult child to everything because it feels convenient. Planning should protect the parent’s control, not remove it.

Keep investing simple

Complexity can become another problem. Someone managing retirement income may already have Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits, Old Age Security (OAS), a registered retirement income fund (RRIF), a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), pensions, insurance policies, and non-registered investments.

That doesn’t mean the portfolio needs 27 stocks and six trading strategies too. For long-term money inside a TFSA or another investment account, I’d favour understandable businesses with durable earnings. One to consider is Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF).

SLF

Sun Life operates insurance, wealth management, benefits, and asset-management businesses across Canada, Asia, and the United States. That gives it direct exposure to several trends affecting aging households such as retirement savings, insurance, health benefits, and professionally managed assets.

Second-quarter underlying net income increased 11% year over year to $1.1 billion. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) climbed 13% to $2.02, while assets under management rose 10% to almost $1.7 trillion.

The dividend has also kept growing. Sun Life raised its quarterly payment to $0.96 this year, or $3.84 annualized. At $112.71, that produces a yield around 3.4%. For investors building a diversified collection of Canadian dividend stocks, that’s a reasonable combination of income and growth.

Bottom line

The price is the part I’d watch. Sun Life trades around 13.7 times forward earnings. That fair-value estimate is an analyst opinion, not a price target, but it does suggest the stock isn’t sitting in the bargain bin. Insurance claims, market declines, credit losses, and weaker asset-management flows can also pressure earnings. That’s why I’d buy gradually.

In short, helping parents with money shouldn’t begin when something has already gone wrong. Knowing how the bills get paid, where the major accounts are, and who has authority to help can make unusual activity easier to spot without taking away anyone’s independence.

A strong financial plan should do the same thing as a strong portfolio: remove unnecessary surprises. The earlier those conversations happen, the less likely the family is to discover the problem through a bounced payment, emptied account, or document nobody remembers signing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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