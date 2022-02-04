Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Absurdly Cheap TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Today

3 Absurdly Cheap TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Today

TSX energy stocks have been roaring upward in 2022. Yet many of these stocks are still ridiculously cheap today. Here are three to buy today!

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

TSX energy stocks have been on a tear in 2021 and in 2022 (so far). In fact, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is up 120% over the past year. That compares with S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is only up 20% over that time frame.

TSX energy stocks have more upside ahead

Despite such solid performance, many TSX energy stocks are actually cheaper today than they were a year ago. Since the pandemic crash, Canadian oil and gas stocks have had to reduce costs, unlock efficiencies, and moderate spending. Consequently, many are leaner and more prudently managed than ever.

WTI crude has risen 64% over the past year and now trades at over US$85 per barrel. At that price, most TSX energy stocks are producing significant amounts of free cash flow. With energy demand rising and supply remain stagnant, energy prices should continue to remain elevated for some time.

Consequently, right now may be a great time to have some exposure to oil and gas. Here are three incredibly cheap TSX energy stocks I would consider looking at today.

Suncor: A leading TSX integrated energy stock

While Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is up 22% in just 2022 alone, it has materially underperformed the TSX Energy Index. It still trades 18% below its pre-pandemic price, whereas many peers, like Canadian Natural Resources, have eclipsed that level. Certainly, Suncor has had some operational issues that have caused production to decline to some extent.

Despite that, it is still producing pretty decent results. It just released fourth-quarter 2021 results on Thursday. The company generated a record-breaking $3.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations and a nice $1.5 billion profit in the quarter. It did this despite its production volumes dipping from 769,000 barrels per day in 2020 to 743,000 barrels per day this quarter.

All in all, this TSX energy stock is cheap with a price-to-earnings ratio of only eight. This also pays an attractive 4.45% dividend, which could likely rise again if the oil environment remains strong.

ARC Resources: An undervalued mid-cap

ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) is an attractive mid-cap TSX energy stock to look at today. Despite rising 30% so far this year, this stock is still remarkably cheap. It only trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. In 2014, this was a $30 stock. Today, it trades for less than $15 per share.

Despite being amongst the largest natural gas and condensate producers in Canada, its performance has trailed peers like Tourmaline Oil. The company has some really high-quality, long-life assets and a low-sustaining capital structure. At current prices, it is expected to have a +20% free cash flow yield. It pays a 2.7% dividend now. However, with energy prices elevated, investors can expect ample cash returns (dividends and buybacks) in 2022.

AltaGas: An energy-focused utility

If you want some commodity exposure, but with relatively low risk, AltaGas (TSX:ALA) may be the stock for you. It operates a large natural gas utility network in the United States. This provides very stable, predictable streams of cash flow. However, it also has a large integrated midstream and export business in Canada. This business has been booming due to strong demand for propane and NGLs in Asia and Europe.

Compared to peers, AltaGas is demonstrating stronger than average cash flow per share growth. Yet it trades at a material discount to larger midstream and utility businesses. This TSX energy stock pays an attractive 4% dividend, which has been consistently increased over the past couple of years. It is a solid way to earn income and steady capital returns over the years to come.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns ARC RESOURCES LTD. and TOURMALINE OIL CORP. The Motley Fool recommends ALTAGAS LTD. and CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Going Up? 2 TSX Oil Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

COVID-19 cases keep surging due to the Omicron variant spreading worldwide, but that has not put a dent in the …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Energy Stocks

1 of the Best ETFs to Win the Fight Against Inflation in 2022

| Joey Frenette

The Bank of Canada (BoC) shocked, awed, and disappointed many last month when it didn’t raise interest rates, instead opting …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock: Should You Buy on Weakness?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The oil and gas sector is rallying hard these days. It’s been a long time in the making, but stocks …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$50 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

The stock remains volatile amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and significant selling in high-growth …

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Renewables Stock to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The renewables sector is one that’s been extremely volatile of late. One such renewables stock that’s fluctuated alongside the market …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Did Frontera Energy Stock Soar 24% on Tuesday?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Frontera Energy (TSX:FEC) shares soared 24% on Tuesday after the company announced more discoveries were made at its Guyana offshore …

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: 2 Top ETFs to Buy in February

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks have been some of the best performers throughout the last year, especially after having a disastrous 2020. But …

Read more »