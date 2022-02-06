Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks to Keep on Your Radar in February

2 Growth Stocks to Keep on Your Radar in February

These two top growth stocks are among my top picks for long-term investors looking to buy this dip in February in high-quality stocks.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

Investors have certainly experienced some impressive returns owning growth stocks over the past decade and a half. Indeed, since the Great Recession, rock-bottom interest rates and dovish Federal Reserve monetary policy have created a perfect storm for fast-growing companies.

However, the winds are changing direction in the financial world. A more hawkish stance by the Fed, and signals of rate hikes, don’t bode well for growth stocks. Accordingly, many higher-growth companies are seeing massive selloffs right now.

However, I think this selloff has been somewhat indiscriminate. There are a few top-notch companies worth considering amid this turmoil. Here are two of my top picks right now.

Top growth stocks: Restaurant Brands

One of the top fast-food conglomerates in the world, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is personally one of my top holdings. While this company has underperformed of late, I think the reasons for this underperformance are largely behind Restaurant Brands.

The company was hit harder than most by the pandemic. However, with recent protests domestically and abroad, I think the global economy is going to shift into a more open state shortly. As folks increasingly find themselves out of the house, fast-food sales should increase proportionately over time.

Restaurant Brands’s core banners include the likes of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and now Firehouse Subs (the latest brand addition). These world-class banners provide Restaurant Brands with a unique moat I see as integral to the company’s long-term stability and growth.

For the past seven years, Restaurant Brands has continued to raise its dividend. Given rather unimpressive capital appreciation of late, this has meant QSR stock now provides a very attractive yield of 3.8%. For those seeking stability, growth, and dividend income, Restaurant Brands checks all the boxes right now.

Spin Master

Another top growth stock I’ve been bullish on of late is Spin Master (TSX:TOY). Indeed, this top TSX growth stock had an impressive 2021, with growth taking off in a meaningful way. However, I think this company is well positioned for continued impressive growth in the quarters and years ahead.

Spin Master generates its growth from the company’s diversified portfolio of children’s entertainment offerings. It started as a toy manufacturer, and Spin Master has hit some big home runs with its toy launches. Accordingly, the company has parlayed these brands into digital games and streaming options for children.

I think the company’s 25% year-over-year growth rate this past quarter is replicable for the foreseeable future. This company’s cutting-edge stable of household children’s brands provides this company with a durable competitive advantage. Indeed, it’s the IP behind Spin Master that has me excited.

Should this growth continue, I think Spin Master’s valuation at 23-times earnings is dirt cheap. This is a stock I will be considering should these weak market conditions continue forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Investing

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for XRP This Year?

| Chris MacDonald

Though the cryptocurrency space has been under pressure lately, some signs indicate that digital coins will become well-respected programming and …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Risk-Averse Canadians: ETFs Are the New Wealth Builders

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Rising inflation is the usual headline these days and the major worry of Canadians. However, BNN Bloomberg data shows that, …

Read more »

think thought consider
Investing

Canadians: 2 Top ETFs to Buy Right Now!

| Joey Frenette

Canadians have so many options in the ETF space these days. While we are in a stock picker’s market right …

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Home Prices to Rise by Only 6.2% in 2022 When Rate Hikes Begin

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada maintained its low benchmark interest rate on January 26, 2022, but will surely start the hike …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Selloff

| Kay Ng

Stock market corrections can make investors feel uneasy fast, as they see their investments losing value and potentially going red. …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Telecom Stocks With High Dividend Yields Above 4% to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

When the stock market got choppy recently, and all those high-growth overvalued tech stocks took a tumble, investors fled to …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Double in 6 Months

| Adam Othman

A lot of healthy growth stocks can double your capital given enough time. Some might take only a couple of …

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Investing

Why I Prefer Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Over Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock took another uppercut to the chin on Wednesday, surrendering just north of 10% of its value after …

Read more »