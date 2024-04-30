Member Login
Home » Investing » Opinion: The No. 1 Growth Stock to Buy in April

Opinion: The No. 1 Growth Stock to Buy in April

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains the number one top growth stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce platform providers in the world and one of the highest growth stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since its lows in 2022, Shopify has witnessed remarkable growth, tripling in value as the company’s revenue and income surged to much higher levels.

Of course, questions remain as to whether this growth can continue. Here’s why I remain bullish on Shopify from here.

Growth-based business model

Shopify broadly benefits from growth trends tied to continued e-commerce activity over time. The company provides an easy-to-use e-commerce platform for small- and medium-sized businesses to set up online shops. Charging transaction fees, Shopify benefits directly from its network effects over time, with earnings and cash flow growth largely in line with the growing size of its ecosystem.

For those bullish on the impressive uptrend we’ve seen in e-commerce continuing for years to come, Shopify remains an obvious choice in this current environment. The company’s software-as-a-service business model is attractive, providing the kind of cash flow stability that many investors want to see. Accordingly, as Shopify continues to expand into new markets, its upside potential is exponential over time.

Although the stock has come down from its post-pandemic high, it’s clear that the benchmarks Shopify is now being assessed against are more reasonable. This is a company that looks well-positioned to manage its way through future market cycles. This is why Shopify remains the best high-growth stock in the Canadian market, and one so many continue to bet on it.

Strong financials promote increased interest from growth investors

Shopify’s recent financial results, which I’ve highlighted in the past, are impressive. The company’s total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2023 was 26% higher year over year. That kind of growth is hard to come by, particularly for a company of this size. As Shopify continues to adopt and integrate additional artificial intelligence (AI) features into its model, some analysts are projecting growth rates that could accelerate over time.

I think such a view is prudent. The company’s recent surge is tied to fundamental growth catalysts that are real and could provide sticky network effects over time. If that’s truly the case, this is a stock that could have plenty of upside from current levels.

Why this is a top growth stock to buy

As the world continues to evolve, the need for e-commerce solutions is only going to increase. Those bullish on the future of commerce continue to focus on this sector for that reason. Shopify remains one of the best pure-play ways to play this space, in my view. If the company can continue to gain market share against giants in this sector, the future e-commerce-driven world could benefit Shopify investors to an outsized degree.

The company’s focus on emerging markets and expanding into new markets should drive considerable improvements in the coming quarters. Additionally, I think many investors are sleeping on the company’s potential when it comes to AI. If there’s one space AI can transform, it’s this one. And Shopify is making the right investments in that regard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Family relationship with bond and care
Tech Stocks

Pensioners: Should You Take CPP Payout at 60?

| Puja Tayal

You can collect your CPP payout anytime between 60 and 70. While the average retirement age is 65, circumstances may…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Better Bank Buy: Scotiabank Stock or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

One big Canadian bank has obviously outperformed the other, which makes it likely a better buy today as well.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in May 2024

| Andrew Button

I'm investing money in dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in April 2024.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Ripe for Buying if You Love Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another stock are on the retreat again, with dividend yields looking quite swell!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks have surged in share price in the last year and yet have proven they can keep…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

If You’re Not Using This Investing Tactic, You’re Missing Out on Future Wealth

| Puja Tayal

After paying a hefty tax bill, you realize the importance of being tax-free. Here’s an investing strategy for a tax-free,…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Dividend Stocks

Why Cargojet Stock Jumped 10% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% after reporting earnings that soared past estimates, with more potentially to come.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap valuation right now.

Read more »