Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Can the Bitcoin Rebound Be Sustained?

Can the Bitcoin Rebound Be Sustained?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is rebounding, as positive catalysts culminate.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency sector is in a bear market. The entire sector has shed hundreds of billions in market value over the past few months. Bitcoin is down 35% from its all-time high in November, while smaller cryptocurrencies have lost even more!

However, there seems to be a turnaround in recent weeks. Market prices are soaring by double digits. Is this a temporary blip or is can the rebound be sustained? Here’s a closer look. 

Bitcoin’s rebound

Since late January, the cryptocurrency sector has staged a comeback. Bitcoin’s price is up 24% against the U.S. dollar. In technical terms, any rally greater than 20% is considered a bull market. However, the threshold for cryptocurrencies could be much higher, given their volatility. 

Nevertheless, Bitcoin has recouped some of its losses. This is because of some positive catalysts that have emerged in recent weeks. 

Growth drivers

Market sentiment could be shifting, as it becomes clear that Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is still underway. Recently, accounting giant KPMG announced that it was adding Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet. I believe that’s the first non-tech company to add digital assets to its balance sheet. The fact that it is a tax advisory and financial consulting business makes this signal even more important. 

Meanwhile, regulations in other parts of the world seem to be turning a corner, too. This month, regulators in India took a small step towards legitimizing cryptocurrencies. Indian taxpayers now have to declare income from crypto for tax purposes. While the tax on cryptocurrency transactions is high (30%) it’s a positive step for a country that was rumoured to be considering an outright ban. 

Russia has also taken similar steps. The Russian finance minister said his team was looking into whether banks should be allowed to offer crypto trading. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said the country had natural advantages as a hub for crypto mining. 

The culmination of these factors is noticeably changing market sentiment. For long-term growth investors, this could be an opportunity. 

Betting on miners

Bitcoin’s price is unpredictable. The ongoing rally could intensify, or it could be over by the time I finish writing this article. Who knows? What we do know is that Bitcoin miners have a breakeven price of generating Bitcoin. As long as the market price stays above that breakeven level, they’re profitable. 

According to some estimates, the average cost to mine a single BTC is somewhere between US$7,000 and US$11,000. That’s significantly lower than the current market price of BTC. As long as that margin is sustained, Bitcoin mining stocks could be an ideal opportunity. 

Bottom line

There’s a rebound in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is trading 24% higher than just a few weeks ago. This rally could be sustained. But a safer bet would be BTC miners who are profitable, even if the price drops significantly. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Rebound: 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy That Gained Over 10% in the Last Week

| Daniel Da Costa

For months cryptocurrencies have been selling off. Even the top cryptocurrencies to buy have lost tonnes of value as the …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons Not to Give Up on Ethereum Just Yet

| Adam Othman

Whether you’re just starting investing or you are a seasoned stock market investor, the cryptocurrency industry might likely be an area …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto TSX Stocks to Buy in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) bounced back this week, causing a tidal wave of anything cryptocurrency-related to start climbing as well. Yet it …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Here’s 1 Small-Cap Cryptocurrency to Consider Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

There are thousands of cryptocurrency projects out there to choose from. Investors looking to weed through the top 500 cryptocurrencies …

Read more »

grow dividends
Cryptocurrency

Why Ripple Stock Climbed 11% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has led the way so far this week, as cryptocurrency has finally started to rise after its January …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Is Getting an Update – Time to Buy?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is getting an update! Previously known as “ETH2,” the update will purportedly make the crypto more “scalable, secure …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Can’t Afford Bitcoin? Buy This ETF Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) climbed to three-week highs on February 7 after news came out February 4 that jobs in the U.S. …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Rose 20% Over the Weekend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s been a wild rebound over the last week for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The cryptocurrency soared over the last few weeks …

Read more »